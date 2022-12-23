Mexico.- The MX Media Alliance collected stories of journalists doing their job in nine zones of silence in Mexico. This installment narrates the conditions faced by reporters in Guerrero and San Luis Potosi.

Warrior

Chilapa: a zone of silence in the center of Guerrero

“On May 16, 2014 I decided to leave chilapa and I have not returned. At that time, all of us media workers had been threatened, detained, shot at and definitely there were no conditions to stay in this place to do journalism”, recounted the reporter Yener de los Santos, who after moving has found work and refuge far away.

Currently, in this municipality there is no means of communication such as newspaper, radio or even digital media, those that exist only publish the information generated by the City Council, reported the journalist Yener de los Santos; Likewise, they have stopped carrying newspapers that are published in the center of the state or in the capital of the country, “before, Reforma, El Universal, La Jornada and all those from Chilpancingo arrived, today it is a zone of complete silence.”

In Chilapa, the problems began around 2008, when many rumors began to spread in Chilapa about the presence of armed groups that closed streets at night, organized parties, started cars or motorcycles, cockfights, and arrested to passersby. Afterwards, these rumors materialized and murders, “levantones”, kidnappings were constantly being recorded, and groups of trucks with armed men were increasingly visible.

The Reds and the PRI

Cases began to be presented in which any problem in Chilapa no longer went to the authorities, the support of “the people” was requested to help them, with this the violence escalated in intensity, At that time there were three newspapers published in this town of 123,000 inhabitants.: Visión Urbana, Jaguar de Guerrero and El Debate de Chilapa, the latter directed by the interviewee.

According to testimonies, between 2011 and 2012 there was a phenomenon in which a political group was openly supported by a criminal group known as Los Rojos and operated in favor of the PRI for Francisco Javier García González (El Tepache); When he won in his first interview, they questioned him about the investigation that he would carry out into irregularities in the previous government, which was also from his party, and there he exploded and launched the first subtle threats.

Days later, a reporter from the newspaper Visión Urbana was approached by a subject who was traveling on a motorcycle, approached him and said, “you and your friends bring him down with the president, attentively, the Chief”, from that At that time, the reporters from Chilapa decided to carry out a kind of self-censorship, covering the events of the presidency from a distance and did not interview the mayor again.

In 2013, the violence escalated too much, another name for the group Los Ardillos began to be heard, such as Antagonico de Los Rojos, who at that time were the ones that actually governed, one of the most aggressive incidents of violence that took place was the one registered on July 8, 2014, when between 30 and 40 trucks with armed men from the communities in the south of Chilapa entered at night and generated confrontations, burning vehicles, houses and killing people, after which the struggle began open between these two groups.

from that Chilapa experienced a kind of self-imposed curfew, because the shops closed early, there was no social life, no parties or celebrations, because they ran the risk of one group or another arriving. The human rights organizations stopped going out to the communities to document because they pointed out that they were “the ears of one group or another.”

stop printing

Then the first decision occurred that affected the media, the owners of the newspaper Visión Urbana, given the situation of insecurity, stopped printing it; The Chilapa Debate lasted until May 2015.

In November 2014, a massacre was recorded in which 11 charred bodies were left on the Ayahualulco cruise ship, this was documented in the local media, and then many shootings and murders followed; On Saturday, May 9, 2015, the popular parade for Mother’s Day was held and at this event a group of armed civilians broke in shouting: We are looking for Zenén, Los Rojos and we have come for our disappeared!

The armed convoy quartered the members of the Gendarmerie inside their hotel and the municipal police officers in their own facilities, then seized security and began to persecute them, detained 60 people, searched houses, disappeared at least least 17 people.

A couple of days later, a committee of relatives of the disappeared was formed, which was called “Always Alive”, who went out to demonstrate and while they were doing so, they were confronted by the armed civilians who maintained control of security, where the journalists were left in the middle. and they questioned them as to why they were taking photos, if they were Chaparro informants. Fearing one of the journalists tried to run and this caused all of them to be shot at, beaten, threatened with disappearance and stripped of their work equipment. Later they met with the visible commanders of the group and managed to get their cameras back, then they They demanded to delete everything, but they decided not to and the images of that fact were published.

On May 15, the Army entered Chilapa and disarmed the group that had called itself the Citizen Police for Peace and Justice. The journalists went to meet with the captain who led the group of soldiers and the answer he gave them was not what they expected, “get out because we are going to act and then we don’t want them to tell us after a while that we are violating human rights.”

“The next day all the reporters met and there I told them: ‘this is very difficult, these guys left the informants, known as hawks, they left them in Chilapa and they are going to continue in the conflict with Los Rojos’, I’m leaving from Chilapa, the two groups are going to tell us and we are not going to free her”. Thus, on May 16, 2015, the project of the newspaper El Debate de Chilapa was canceled and it was one of the last journalistic efforts that was registered in this municipality.

San Luis Potosí: In search of justice and truth

Investigative journalism made from the hand of a woman

“Doing journalism in Mexico implies a permanent risk,” said the documentary journalist Marcela of the Wallwho is dedicated to conducting research and coverage of human rights issues, migration, disappearance of people, gender violence and environmental crisis in the state of San Luis Potosi.

Marcela del Muro works as Freelance journalist in the media “Pie de Página”, “Así Como Suena”, “Astrolabio Diario Digital” and it is part of the national project “Where do the disappeared go”.

The context in which this journalist works naturally places her in a degree of permanent vulnerability, since when documenting stories that tell of the structural violence that exists in the country, puts her in the crosshairs of those who prefer to keep the stories she investigates and documents silenced.

Marcela’s story began a few years ago, when she decided to dedicate herself to documentary film, but given the lack of decent opportunities, she found in journalism a way to preserve those stories that deserved to be told from the human side of the news.

Marcela made her way into journalism, she found motivators that many journalists and even the media prefer to avoid so as not to be exposed to the whirlwind of violence that is experienced every day in our country.

disappearances

Marcela del Muro had contact with Edith Pérez Rodríguez, collateral victim of forced disappearance and creator of the civil association of search families in San Luis Potosí, Voz y Dignidad por los Nuestros, where she has dedicated herself to documenting stories, there are cases of forced disappearance in the Middle Zone, Huasteca and center of the state.; work with which Voice and Dignity for Ours has been able to document the progress of the investigations of each of the cases that they have been registering for the past 10 years.

“As soon as I started writing and investigating what was happening in San Luis, I was introduced to Edith, from Voz y Dignidad. She took me by the hand, introduced me to the families in the collective, and taught me most of the things I know about search and disappearance. From that first interview at Edith’s house, it was very clear to me that she wanted to accompany them, listen to them, understand them and write about them.

From this, Marcela has recounted tragic stories of disappearance, abandonment, violence, re-victimization and even corruption on the part of the authorities. A path that despite the risks it implies, she has taken as a motivator to carry out her work always aimed at the truth and justice of the victims.

However, he has been very lucky – so far – to not be attacked directly, Well, being a journalist in Mexico and under these contexts, freedom of expression can be violated by preventing the full exercise of the citizen’s right to be informed.

“I have accompanied Voz y Dignidad on surveys and field searches, in places that were used as extermination camps. As soon as you set foot in those places, you feel the heavy environment, as if all the pain had stayed there and consumed all your Energy”.

Context

The case of the callers

Approximately between 2010 and 2012 there was an incident that marked the actions of the media in Chilapa; a couple of newsboys from a newspaper with state circulation, from which they asked us to omit their names, arrived at this municipality at around 7 in the morning to sell newspapers in which a story about the murder of some people was highlighted. At that time that was the way to sell the newspaper, a loudspeaker was placed on the roof of the car and a recording was made with the highlighted note, then the streets were traveled and people left their houses to buy it, there were still no networks social, recounted the one who at the time was coordinator of the newspaper.

The voceadores were intercepted by a criminal group, presumably from Los Rojos, put them in their own car and called Chilpancingo to ask for ransom or they would kill them; the director of the newspaper that was in Acapulco emphatically said no, that he would not pay a ransom because by doing so they would force them to pay more later.

The coordinator looked for a way to ask for favors among the same members of the crime and managed to make an agreement and have them released without paying a ransom, the car was also recovered, but this medium never returned to shout. Moreover, he did not send a copy to this municipality again.

Present

Today in Chilapa only four reporters work, and none of these cover police stories, stories that have to do with criminal groups, many times not even stories about social protests, because by doing so they expose themselves to being identified and “raised.” ”, recounted one of them. Political news only those that are generated in favor of the mayor and published on his social networks, “we make strong stories to sell them to national newspapers that are published in Mexico City, they are the ones that pay, but they are published without credit to protect us” .

“Currently there are no conditions, the authorities continue to collude with criminal groups; So, we do journalism but very relaxed,” he added that he no longer had the peak of crime, but with the little he has lived through, he is sure that there are no conditions for news of corruption and violence to surface in Chilapa: “We are a silent municipality”.