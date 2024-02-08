The Regions-Inail framework agreement for safety at work was signed by the president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Massimiliano Fedriga, and by the extraordinary commissioner of Inail, Fabrizio D'Ascenzo. The agreement aims to make the activities to combat accidents and occupational diseases more effective through greater data sharing with local authorities as part of the implementation process of the National Information System for Prevention (Sinp). Inail explains that it is a five-year framework agreement which regulates, in particular, the methods of access to Inail's information flows, exposure register and accident register services.

“The Regions-Inail agreement – ​​states Fedriga – intends to improve prevention activities aimed at safety at work. The unacceptable persistence of deaths and accidents at work calls for direct responses and greater assumption of responsibility from all those involved. Thanks to a more careful reconnaissance of the safety conditions in the territories, the ability to discover and intervene on missing or incorrect applications of rules and procedures can also be improved. This is what data sharing is for, this is what the Regions-Inail commitment to strengthen preventive and worker protection activities is for.”

Commissioner D'Ascenzo underlines that “the signing of the agreement represents an important further step forward for the strengthening of the national information system for prevention in the workplace. Through effective data sharing, we can contribute to making the actions more incisive of prevention in the area to combat the dramatic phenomenon of accidents and occupational diseases and protect the health of workers”.

The Information Flows service, a management tool for systematizing and sharing knowledge between Regions, Autonomous Provinces, Prevention Departments of ASL/ATS and Inail Regional Directorates, allows you to consult information relating to accidents and illnesses of professional origin of injured and technopathic workers and to the companies connected to such events, with the related indicators for planning intervention policies.

Through the Exposure Register, Inail explains that it is possible to access data on exposure to carcinogenic and mutagenic agents and biological agents, which concern the agents used, the exposed workers, the activity carried out by the employee and the value of the exposure in terms of intensity, frequency and duration, with the aim of planning the supervisory activity and prevention policies at an epidemiological level, also with a view to a complete program for promoting health and safety in the workplace. The Accident Registry, on the other hand, makes the data relating to accident reports and those relating to accident communications sent to the Institute available to the bodies responsible for supervisory activities, for statistical and information purposes only, by all employers and their intermediaries, including private employers of workers insured by other institutions or with private policies.

Access to Inail services by staff designated by Regions, autonomous Provinces and ASL/ATS prevention departments is available 24 hours a day and takes place through direct consultation through web pages and downloads, based on the progress of the specific services provided. The system also guarantees the tracking of operations, in compliance with provision no. 393/2015 of the Guarantor for the protection of personal data.