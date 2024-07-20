Luca Zaia is the most popular governor on social networkswith a positive sentiment of 60.20%. Followed by Massimiliano Fedriga with 59.16% and Stefano Bonaccini with 57.29%. This is what emerges from the study developed, exclusively for Adnkronos, by Vis Factora leading national company in strategic positioning, through Human, its exclusive web and social network platform developed entirely with an Italian semantic-based algorithm.

From Giani to De Luca, the top 10

The top ten continues with Eugenio Giani in fourth place with 57.15% of positive sentiment, Vincenzo De Luca in fifth with 55.30%, Vito Bardi in sixth with 52.20, Alessandra Todde in seventh with 49.15%, Roberto Occhiuto in eighth with 48.39%, Francesco Acquaroli with 45.01% and Marco Marsilio with 44.92%.

The methodology

The study was conducted by examining social conversations on Facebook, Instagram, and X between July 11 and 18, 2024.