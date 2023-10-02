“We hope that the debate on the new rules of the stability pact that await us shortly will be able to enhance and protect investments, vectors of concrete and lasting development. A debate that cannot and must not be resolved in a technical and bureaucratic step but must be the opportunity to define, with courage, a new historical vision that takes into account the well-being of all citizens, their health, the health of the environment, the young generations and the quality of their education, the elderly and their assistance. The contribution of the regional system to the European debate can only be in this direction”. Thus the president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Massimiliano Fedriga, speaking from the Royal Palace of Turin at the first opening session of the Festival of the Regions.

“We must, in other words, all be protagonists in the construction of the future, each with our own specificity and with a view to solidarity and interdependence – he underlines – Once again I recall the importance of ‘teamwork’ also on development issues, strengthening, in particular, the levers of internationalization and the ability to attract investments, on the basis of the innovation-internationalization combination, fundamental for the growth of our territories and, at the same time, working to shorten production chains so as not to be totally dependent on countries that have still a long way to go in terms of democracy.”

“The Regions and autonomous Provinces are convincingly alongside our country’s effort to support Rome’s candidacy for the 2030 universal exhibition, which represents an opportunity not only for the capital but for the entire nation”. Thus the president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Massimiliano Fedriga, speaking from the Royal Palace of Turin at the first opening session of the Festival of the Regions.