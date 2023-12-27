Home page World

Fire brigade forces are securing the waterlogged Hunte dike near the town of Astrup with fleece and sandbags. © Hauke-Christian Dittrich/dpa

After unusually continuous rain, less water is currently coming from above. Sometimes this makes you breathe easy. But in some places the situation remains tense.

Dresden/Berlin – The flood situation remains tense on some rivers in Germany. Areas affected include areas on the Elbe in Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt as well as on the Weser in North Rhine-Westphalia and Lower Saxony.

In Dresden, the six-meter mark on the Elbe is expected to be exceeded this morning. In order to protect Saxony-Anhalt's state capital Magdeburg from flooding, the Pretzien weir will be built in the morning. The approximately 135 meter long weir was last opened in June 2013. Even now it is supposed to ensure that a third of the Elbe water flows into a 21 kilometer long canal around Schönebeck, Magdeburg and other places in the Elbe lowlands until it flows back into the Elbe.

Some rising water levels expected

The highest flood alert level 4 is expected to apply to the Helme in the next few days. In Lower Saxony, the state agency for water management, coastal and nature conservation expected water levels to continue to rise, especially on the Middle Weser and the upper reaches of the Aller, Leine and Oker. According to the local fire department, a dike tore in the municipality of Lilienthal near Bremen and the affected area was evacuated on Wednesday afternoon. Because of a sodden dike, other streets were evacuated during the night. In neighboring Bremen, the flood situation in the Borgfeld district is similarly tense. Interior Senator Ulrich Mäurer (SPD) wants to see the situation there for himself. In the Bremen district of Timmersloh, the dikes could be reworked so that evacuations no longer had to take place there, as a fire department spokesman said early in the morning.

Because of the Aller flood, around 300 people in the Lower Saxony community of Winsen had to leave their homes. The settlements of Westohe and Südohe would have to be evacuated, the Celle district announced on Wednesday evening. The water level on the streets there had risen to around 40 to 50 centimeters, so the electricity was turned off for safety reasons. The Allertal sports hall in Winsen is currently being set up as emergency accommodation. In some places in the Verden district there was still a “threatening situation” during the night due to flooding and weakening dikes, as a fire department spokesman said.

Several districts in Lower Saxony identified a preliminary stage of the disaster alarm – this means, among other things, that the district administrations have easier access to relief workers. According to state fire director Dieter Rohrberg, the town of Sarstedt in the Hildesheim district, where the Innerste and Leine rivers converge, was particularly affected.

On the upper reaches of the Weser from Hann. From Münden to Höxter in North Rhine-Westphalia, the water levels fell on Wednesday according to the state office, but rising water levels were predicted for the Middle Weser. At the Drakenburg gauge in the Nienburg district, the previous record level from 1981, namely 8.34 meters, could even be exceeded, it was said. In North Rhine-Westphalia, the numerous dams also remain under observation.

Short break in the rain

Some are hoping for a short-term relief: According to the German Weather Service (DWD) forecast, it will remain largely dry in Germany today. This could ease the flood situation on some rivers somewhat. However, according to the DWD, the risk of heavier rainfall will then increase again. “Especially in the west and northwest, the weather models indicate a lot of wet weather, which will probably cause the river levels to rise quickly again,” said a meteorologist on Wednesday.

Climate change makes extreme weather events more likely. The Potsdam climate researcher Stefan Rahmstorf wrote on X on Christmas Eve: “Extreme precipitation is increasing worldwide and here too due to global warming. Climate researchers have been warning about this for over 30 years; The data from weather stations have long confirmed this.”

