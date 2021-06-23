“Telemedicine is central to regional health services. Many Regions have already tried to experiment with different solutions for different services to be provided remotely to patients. All this has many advantages “, for this reason” the Regions are extremely interested in developing telemedicine “, he said Massimiliano Fedriga, president of the Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, during the ‘Connected health’ event, promoted by Novartis, on the occasion of the launch of the WelCare telemedicine platform in oncology and hematology, which connects centers and medical specialists from all over Italy, to facilitate the exchange of information and improve the management of patients with diseases such as breast cancer, melanoma, chronic myeloproliferative neoplasms, mastocytosis, chronic myeloid leukemia, but also patients who are candidates for treatment with Car-T.





Among the advantages of telemedicine “the first is that of being able to guarantee qualitative assistance despite the distance, particularly in some areas. The possibility of constant monitoring of the patient also involves a reduction in the entire health system with respect to the services required then perform in cases of deterioration of the person and his quality of life “, added Fedriga. Another advantage is the reduction of mobility towards the centers, to which is added the possibility “of being able to organize assistance in a multidisciplinary way. The big problem is the networking of all doctors. And this is an organizational but also a cultural step. that we should do in our country “.

All this “involves a investment in the necessary infrastructure. This is why we are working with the government for a truly inclusive digitalization challenge, “Fedriga said.