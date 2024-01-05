“We are for continuity, we will see if others take the responsibility to break and look for alternatives”





“We treasure yesterday's words Giorgia Meloni in his excellent press conference. The centre-right is a value and the only way to win is to reconfirm the candidates who have governed well for five years. All the centre-right parties were represented in the regional councils and if there had been problems they would have raised them, but they didn't.”

Andrea Crippadeputy secretary of the League, interviewed by Affaritaliani.itcomes out into the open and thus responds to yesterday's decision by Fratelli d'Italia to formalize the candidacy for the regional elections in Sardinia at the end of February of Paolo Truzzomayor of Cagliari of FdI, thus abandoning the outgoing president of the League Christian Solinas.

“Before the European Championships – explains Crippa – four regions go to the vote and the League is to reconfirm the outgoing presidents: Solinas in Sardinia, Marsilio in Abruzzo, Bardi in Basilicata and Cirio in Piedmont. If this were not the case for even just one region, the games and the table would be reopened in all the other regions. The sooner the electoral campaign starts the better, the objective is to win united. It's not a question of parties, two of these four candidates are from Forza Italia (Bardi in Basilicata and Cirio in Piedmont) and for us we must move forward with the incumbents who have governed well. We are for continuity, we'll see if others take the responsibility to break and look for alternatives. The League follows Meloni's words in the press conference: the unity of the centre-right is a value, we have four outgoing presidents who have administered well and there is no reason to change names. So for us the candidate in Sardinia remains Solinas”, concludes Crippa.

“We work for the unity of the centre-right, a priority for all of us.” Thus the group leader of Forza Italia in the Senate Maurizio Gasparri to Affaritaliani.it after the words of Andrea Crippa, deputy secretary of the League, who in view of the regional elections stated that all the incumbents must be re-nominated otherwise everything will have to be discussed again in all the regions that go to vote.

Subscribe to the newsletter

