Gaetano Armao, current vice president of the Sicilian Region and councilor for the Economy, will be the candidate for president of the Third Pole for the next Sicilian regional elections. Action and Italia Viva announce this in a joint note. “We are very grateful to Gaetano for having accepted the candidacy – continues the note of the two parties -. His is a high-profile figure and represents an offer of competence and concreteness for the Sicilians while both the center-right and the center-left are struggling with theaters, divisions and crossed vetoes. Sicily and its citizens deserve much more “.