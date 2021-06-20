Seats open in France for 47.7 million voters expected to vote for the first round of regional and departmental elections, which bears the risk of record abstention. To all intents and purposes, the vote represents an opportunity for the French to reward or punish the government’s management of the health crisis and its socio-economic implications. For the party of the République en Marche (LREM) and its allies, these votes – with a second round scheduled for June 27 – are considered a test in view of the presidential elections in April 2022, which already promises to be a direct confrontation between President Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

In addition to the presidents of the 12 regions, regional and departmental councilors will be elected for a term of 6 years. The former are chosen with a mixed electoral system between majority and proportional voting. The departmental councilors, on the other hand, are elected with a majority vote in two rounds and in a mandatory man-woman combination. In 8 out of 12 regions, the latest polls predict a ‘duel’ between the far right of Le Pen, the National Rally (RN), and the right of Les Républicains (LR), alone or in coalition with the Democratic Movement ( MoDem) and the Union of Democrats of Independents (Udi).

Surveys indicate growing support for the far right, which for the first time could win in a region – Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur – and results in an advantage in 5. The numbers in favor of Le Pen’s party fuel the nervousness of the majority, which has underlined the situation of “extreme political confusion” in France and during the election campaign did not hesitate to openly attack the far right. According to the latest Ifop data for LCI and Le Figaro, RN leads the Provence Alpes Côte d’Azur regions – where candidate Thierry Mariani has a good chance of winning – surprisingly in Brittany, as well as Occitania, Burgundy Franche-Comté, Center Val de Loire and New Aquitaine.

