Regional, Lega alone also in Basilicata. Less likely in Piedmont. Barring miracles from the summit between the leaders, the rift is now almost inevitable





Matteo Salvini ready to negotiate surrender? Does the League give in on the Regionals? Not at all. On the eve of the Northern League federal council which will be held on Monday 15 January in Milan, Northern League sources at the highest levels explain that the deputy prime minister and minister of transport and infrastructure has no intention of succumbing to the diktats of Giorgia Meloni and Fratelli d'Italia. “They did everything themselves, at this point anything can happen. Really everything“, explain the Northern League sources. Firstly Sardinia where Paolo Truzzu has now started with his electoral campaign. The mayor of Cagliari, of Fratelli d'Italia, has convinced Forza Italia, UDC and other smaller lists.

But Christian Solinas is also ready to race with the League, the Sardinian Action Party and two other civic lists of local entrepreneurs. A sensational split, barring a miracle, in the elections of February 25th which could favor Alessandra Todde, candidate of the M5S supported by the Democratic Party (even if the solitary run of the former Governor Renato Soru complicates the situation also in the Centre-left).

But the Northern League rift, which some might rename Salvini's revenge for the failure to reconfirm Solinas in Sardinia and Truzzu's candidacy could very likely be repeated also in Abruzzo where the outgoing president, Marcus Marsilio, is precisely from Fratelli d'Italia. Even in this case the League could run with its own candidate and some civic lists. The situation in the regions where the Governors are from Forza Italia is still to be assessed: Basilicata with Vito Bardi and Piedmont with Alberto Cirio.

In these cases, despite the slap from Antonio Tajani who said no to the proposal to eliminate the constraint of two mandates to allow Luca Zaia to recur in 2025, the League is less rigid, at least in Piedmont. Cirio has an excellent relationship with both Salvini and Riccardo Molinari, group leader in the Chamber and leader of the Piedmontese Northern League and therefore there should be no rifts (obligatory conditional). The situation is different in Basilicata where the League could field Pasquale Pepe in retaliation for Forza Italia's choices.

And, in perspective, also in 2025 if there was no law on the third mandate and Fratelli d'Italia wanted to run in Veneto Luca De Carloregional coordinator, the League could respond with Roberto CiambettiZaia's right-hand man and very popular in Veneto, and run alone with the very popular Lista Zaia.

But is the League united on this intransigent position? Certainly the group leaders and the deputy secretary Andrea Crippa are at Salvini's side without any ifs or buts. Giancarlo Giorgetti, also deputy secretary, keeps to himself and thinks about the (big) problems of his ministry. The presidents of the Northern regions have a perhaps softer, but even, position Massimiliano Fedrigathe most moderate of the Northern League members, this morning expressed himself in favor of the third mandate (the 'save-Zaia') thus fully embracing the secretary's line.

Not only. Northern League sources also explain that whatever decision Meloni makes on whether or not to run for the European elections as head of the list, the League he will not make any concessions and will launch the electoral campaign by launching the strong message of no compromise with the left and above all no Ursula-bis, (“Who has done a lot of damage”), precisely to embarrass the prime minister who with the president of the Commission he formed a strong bond. See the many trips to Tunis.

And it is precisely on the topic of immigration, managed in recent months directly by Palazzo Chigi, in particular with the undersecretary Alfredo Mantovano, and only partly by Matteo Piantedosi's Ministry of the Interior, which the League will fight. Without directly attacking the Prime Minister, the message will however be very clear: with Salvini at the Interior Ministry and his decrees, landings have almost disappeared, with Meloni's strategy of dialogue in Europe, landings have tripled. After all, these are the numbers, there is little to refute.

And, the icing on the cake, the candidacy is now taken for granted by 99% of the general Roberto Vannacci in the central constituency (Rome and Lazio) precisely to take away votes from Fratelli d'Italia where Meloni and his team play at home. Obviously this situation of very high tension, barring any unlikely reconciliations (we'll see if there will be a summit between the leaders this week), cannot fail to have serious repercussions on the government and on the reforms in Parliament.

Subscribe to the newsletter

