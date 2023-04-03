Massimiliano Fedriga confirms himself as president of the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region: the Northern League candidate from the center-right received consents in the margin between 61% and 65% according to the exit polls of the Opinio Italia Consortium for Rai. Behind him the center-left candidate Massimo Moretuzzo, supported by Pd-M5S and also by the Verdi Sinistra Alliance, stuck between 28% and 32%. Behind the other two candidates, Alessandro Maran (3-5%) of the third pole and Giorgia Tripoli (2-4%) of Together free.

A total of over 1.1 million were called to the polls, divided into 215 municipalities and 1,360 sections. In 24 municipalities, including Udine, there is also voting for the administrative ones, the counting of which will begin after the end of that for the regional ones. “Massimo Moretuzzo managed in difficult conditions to keep the centre-left coalition united and he has grown a lot. I thank him, it wasn’t an easy match but we fielded a credible coalition”: is the comment of Debora Serracchiani, former president of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

“I wish Massimiliano Fedriga a good job from me and all my political strength. Massimo Moretuzzo operated in prohibitive, difficult conditions, I thank him ”, said the M5s senator Stefano Patuanelli. As in Lazio and Lombardy, Friuli Venezia Giulia also records a negative turnout: 29.31% (325,137 people out of 1,109,395 eligible). A decrease compared to the participation recorded in 2018 on the occasion of the previous round.