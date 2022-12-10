The governor towards the 2023 Regionals, the tensions within the League? “We have to stick together”

“It is not an operation to recover consensus but to broaden it. Exactly as Luca Zaia or Giovanni Toti did. I believe that a list of the president after the first term is useful for the coalition to offer voters an alternative that is not within the rails national”. Like this the governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia Massimiliano Fedriga who in an interview with La Stampa explains that he is already working on a governor’s list, in view of the regional elections, because “we are seeing that many citizens, who do not recognize themselves in the centre-right national parties, and who perhaps also look to other parties policies, they appreciate the administrative action we have carried out”.

What an idea did the Northern Committee designed by Bossi to relaunch the party’s identity? “I am a profound defender of any process of democratic confrontation and therefore anything that can add something to the internal debate of the League is welcome. After that – says Fedriga – I want to underline that the League is a movement deeply linked to the values ​​of autonomism and it is even today, as demonstrated by Calderoli’s commitment. Umberto Bossi is the one who founded the League and has never left it. I have deep respect for him and I think he still has many things to say and it is useful to listen to him.” . And he adds: “I have always worked and will continue to work in my small way to keep the League united. I think the League is the house we have built over many years to give answers from North to South on the issues of autonomy, but also on immigration, businesses and the economy. Within the League we can discuss, but it is important that the League is one and that it is united”, he underlines.

“I joined the league when I was 15. I saw the League at 8%, 4%, 34%, 17%. I am well aware that the sine wave of consensus can go up and down. The important thing is that the movement pursue forward-looking policies, not proposals that simply seek consensus. We are trying to do it. I am convinced that at the Lombard level, having an excellent candidate like Attilio Fontana, the League can also strengthen itself with respect to policies”, says the governor answering a question about the vote in Lombardy. The governor Stefano Bonaccini is a candidate to lead the Democratic Party. Could there be a challenge between you two at a national level in the future?” No – replies Fedriga – I don’t see a challenge like that. I am happy to stay in Friuli Venezia Giulia and I hope that the citizens will confirm their support for me”.

