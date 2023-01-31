After the triumph of 25 September, FdI is aiming for an encore in the regions

The leaders of Brothers of Italy they are working hard on the now imminent regional elections. At stake is not so much the administrative result as the political consequences of the two matches in Lazio and Lombardy, which see the team Giorgia Meloni greatly benefited. The direct reference to the Premier League is not accidental, because in a context largely in favor of the centre-right it is Brothers of Italy who expect to make a bangconfirming the trend that began with policies and continued with further growth in polls.

It is no coincidence that the advertising campaigns in the two regions see ithe face of Meloni in the foreground and the name of the local candidates much more hidden. On the one hand, this reassures Lega and Forza Italiawho are certainly not experiencing the happiest moment in their history, but on the other hand are asking serious questions to the political class that revolves around the two most important Italian regional administrations regarding what type of spoils system will be done after the vote.

Regional elections? Yes, but with the Meloni effect still very much alive…

For example in Lombardy the presence of a candidate such as Attilio Fontana share Lega causes Brothers of Italy to claim for itself at least 80% of seats in the future Giunta, including weighty roles such as the vice presidency and theDepartment of Health (not necessarily merged, as was the case with Letizia Moratti).

Here in the front row is Romano LaRussabrother of the president of the Senate Ignatius LaRussabut also growing figures such as Franco Lucentewho comes from youth right-wing militancy and has worked his way up in the area and, conversely, Marco Bestetti“new purchase” of the Melonian market: he was considered the “dolphin” of Silvio Berlusconi, who had appointed him national youth coordinator, but the lack of candidacy in the latest policies convinced him to change his shirt. One more arrow to the bow of Daniela SantanchéLombard tsarina of FdI, who after being the hostess at the recent party convention held right in the Region auditorium (not without controversy), will have to manage a team full of strong and ambitious personalities.

Equally unbalanced is the situation in Lazio where despite some gaffes Francesco Rocca – wickedly compared by Dagospy to Enrico Michetti, which has lost its race for the Roman municipals – the centre-right is sailing towards a historic success. The two matches should actually be considered as two halves of the same apple, because as already happened in the political elections, the coalition is discussing the criterion with which to assign seats. Evidently, a mere percentage assignment would reward Fratelli D’Italia, penalizing above all the Leaguewhich sees its historic Lombard stronghold conquered.

Therefore, feverish consultations are underway to find a balance of a national type, thanks to which no one is clearly humiliated. However it is all too obvious that Giorgia Meloni and Giovanni Donzelli And Francesco Lollobrigida are fully entitled to play the part of majority shareholders. As a result, there is a lot of unrest in the other two wings of the team, especially in Lombardy, where those who have lived on an income for 28 years now find themselves questioned for the first time and, something that no one had ever taken into account before today by friendly fire.



