Regionals, Fazzolari: “Take into account power relations in the centre-right”

“The great strength of the centre-right has always been respect for popular will and sentiment, this also means trying as much as possible to take into account the balance of power between the centre-right parties, even in the choice of candidates in the local elections and Regional. As we have done in the past, we will be able to find a point of balance.” This was said in an interview with Corriere della Sera by Giovanbattista Fazzolari, undersecretary for the implementation of the Program who was asked about the internal debate within the centre-right in view of the next regional elections.

European elections, Fazzolari: “Meloni as a candidate? Let's see soon after the vote”

“I won't go into the balances of other parties. Meloni said that he hasn't decided yet: on the one hand, it would be a good signal for the entire government and not just for FdI if he were to run and obtain a triumph of preferences, it would certify the excellent state of health of the executive, on the other hand, however, we need to see how much this challenge would absorb time and energy”. “If close to the vote it is appropriate to verify how solid the Italians' approval of the prime minister still is – adds the FdI representative, again in an interview with Corriere della Sera – then he will do so”.

Fazzolari: “No agreements with businessmen and fixers”

“The era in which businessmen and fixers had a say in government matters is over with us. I heard someone talk about strong powers and large lobbies, nothing so serious: it is rather a question of forms of harassing begging within the palaces of power. And our 'thank you, we don't need anything' is very annoying.” “We did not come to government after an entire life of militancy to come to terms with people for whom we have no esteem”, underlines the FdI exponent who instead regarding the risks of judicial attacks feared by Guido Crosetto, observes: “FdI represents that right which has always had a very high regard for all servants of the State, including the vast majority of magistrates. This is also why the utterances of the judge of the Court of Auditors Worthy as a political militant are very serious”. As for the cases in the news in recent days, which involve Verdini's son and the FdI deputy Pozzolo, Fazzolari observes that “Tommaso Verdini is a member of the Democratic Party and has nothing to do with the centre-right. Pozzolo has behaved irresponsibly which cannot be tolerated. FdI has suspended him, but – he underlines – I find the attempt to transform personal conduct, however serious, into a political case to attack an entire party absurd. This has not happened when inappropriate behaviour, such as driving while intoxicated, exponents of the left had them.”

Acca Larenzia, “curious to be scandalized only now”

“The commemoration of Acca Larenzia has taken place in the same way since 1979, in the meantime both the Democratic Party and Renzi and Conte have governed and are now scandalised. It is curious that the left is only discovering the Acca Larenzia case now”. Giovanbattista Fazzolari said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “I am certain – continues the undersecretary for Program Implementation – that if it were possible to give justice to the victims of that terrible attack, it would be easier to historicize that period and the memory of the right-wing militants killed in the 70s”.





