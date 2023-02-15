Electoral political polls today February 15, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – A compact centre-right that has sunk a divided and uncertain opposition about alliances. This is the picture that emerges from the analysis of regional election flows in Lazio and Lombardy, carried out by swg.

In the case of Lazio, as many as 63 percent of Francesco Rocca’s voters (reaching 53.9 percent of the preferences) had chosen Brothers of Italy in last September’s policies, while 14 percent had voted for Forza Italia and 12 percent for the League. His opponent, the outgoing health councilor Alessio D’Amato, failed to catalyze the vote needed to bridge the gap between the two sides, settling at 33.5 percent. In particular, the voters of the 5-star Movement remained faithful to the five-star candidate Donatella Bianchi, who obtained 10.8 percent of the votes. Of these, 78 percent came from those who had voted for the M5s on policies and only 6 percent from those who had chosen the Democratic Party.

In Lombardy, almost half of the 54.7 percent who reappointed Attilio Fontana had voted for the Brothers of Italy in politics, while 30 percent had chosen the League compared to 14 percent who had voted for Forza Italia in September. Again the challenger Piefrancesco Majorino (33.9 percent) struggled to leverage the useful vote. Only 4 percent of its voters had voted in the previous elections for Action/Italia viva, which in this round supported the candidacy of Letizia Moratti. As many as a quarter of the preferences of the former mayor of Milan came from those who voted for the centre-right in politics. An influx of preferences which, however, was not even enough to exceed the 10 percent threshold.

The divisions were confirmed by the voters themselves. As many as 62 percent of those who voted for the M5s said it was better not to show up with Pd and Azione/Italia viva, while only 12 percent preferred a compact coalition. He also believes it was right to divide the 44 percent of Moratti’s voters, compared to the 37 percent of those who voted for Majorino. 48 percent of the voters of the dem candidate in Lombardy would instead have preferred a single candidate. In Lazio, D’Amato’s supporters are split between those who preferred a compact alliance and those who thought it right that the Pd and M5s had chosen to run separately.

HOW POLLS ARE MADE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.