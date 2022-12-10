Lega, the failed putsch in Milan: what’s happening inside the Carroccio

Roberto Mura, Antonello Formenti And Frederick Lena are the three “conspirators” who attempted the putsch in the Lombardy Region yesterday, after the departure of another councillor, Gianmarco Senna already switched to Italy alive. The news spread yesterday like a bolt of lightning that lit up the dark sky of Milan and crashed in via Bellerio, the historic headquarters of the League.

In fact, the decision of the three arrived just in time to participate in the next elections of 12 and 13 February with their own group, as required by the regulation. A minute later it would have been impossible. The councilors had attended the gathering organized by Umberto Bossi in Pavia to launch his Northern Committeewhich had sparked the ire of Salvini. The reaction was immediate, a matter of a few hours and the Disciplinary and Guarantee Committee expelled them.

At this point the question was: who is behind it? Everyone wondered if he was behind it Bossi or not and the initiative had been taken independently. The organizational head of the Northern Committee thought about it, Paolo Grimoldito disavow the three also in the name of Umberto Bossi who, however, then asked for his reinstatement Salvini. Attilio Fontana he breathed a sigh of relief because he feared that the new group, on behalf of the Northern Committee, would offer him support that would have put him in great difficulty.

In short, the question, as in all attempts to coupis complex and the intentions, methods and above all the aims of the action undertaken by the three, who have been critical of the League. It is difficult to think that they acted in total autonomy and perhaps they only wanted to be extremely zealous towards the senatur or, more probable hypothesis, it was a classic test ballon to test the reactions of via Bellerio.

What is certain is that the three are now in trouble given the denial of the Chief who probably hatched the plan without their knowledge. In any case Bossi got the result he was looking for, namely a warning a Salvini precisely in view of the regional ones, which are Bossi’s real objective. Then there is the fact that even the “governors” Luca Zaia and in part Massimiliano Fedriga they certainly don’t sit idly by.

Mostly Zaia he is very active even if from a Christian Democrat point of view he does not show signs of particular hostility towards the Captain who however is not naive and knows that the frond exists, and it is not just “journalists’ fantasies”, as he said a few days ago, also because of the Several councilors who sit at the Pirellone seem to be part of the committee.

Zaia he then wanted to clarify his thoughts on what happened: “Nella League we are stable, there will be congress seasons. What happened in Lombardy pleases me, that Bossi and those who set up the Northern Committee they distanced themselves. One thing is discussion, confrontation, another stuff an alternative political subject, which is unsustainable”.

Instead Fedriga who is working on his own list for the vote in Friuli to be held in the spring, after Lombardy and Lazio declared: “We are seeing that many citizens, who do not recognize themselves in the national centre-right parties, and who perhaps also look to other parts policies, they appreciate the administrative action we have carried out”, so the governor. Well, the games have begun.

