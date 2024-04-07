Elections and Pd system in Piedmont, Gallo withdraws his candidacy for the regional elections due to “sense of responsibility”

Raffaele Galloregional group leader of PD in Piedmont, he withdraws his candidacy. “Regarding the DDA's Echidna investigation Turin I strongly underline my total non-involvement in behaviors and facts even remotely similar to proximity to the 'Ndrangheta. About the second line of investigation not linked to relations with the Ndrangheta which involves my father Salvatore Gallo in some factsI am confident that he will be able to clarify all the aspects contested by the investigators quickly”, writes Gallo Jr in a statement. “With regards to the debate on my candidacy and on my figure, which I have witnessed in recent days, I reiterate that I have always tried to carry out my activity in the best possible way and for the good of Piedmont, working on the issues with proposals and ideas, studying and deepening, with the maximum honesty and transparency. Today, however, for the protection of my children and my wife and with a sense of responsibility and respect towards the Democratic Party, I am withdrawing my candidacy for the June elections“.

“Before being a public man with political responsibility, I am a father and a husband”, continues Raffaele Gallo. “I resign as President of the council group at Palazzo Lascaris leaving the mandate in the hands of secretary Mimmo Rossi and of the group itself to identify the new group leader in these last weeks of the legislature, connected with the formal requirements for the lists to be presented. My personal message goes to the candidate for President Gianna Pentenero and to the candidates who will run on the list on 8 and 9 June good luck“, concludes Gallo.