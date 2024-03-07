Schlein and Conte in the field for Luciano D'Amico, candidate in the 2024 regional elections in Abruzzo against the outgoing center-right governor Marco Marsilio.

Conte: “Marsilio is the Truzzu of Abruzzo”

“Health care in pieces, citizens left in disarray and infrastructure mockery. On Sunday 10 March in Abruzzo there is the possibility of change, with Luciano D'Amico”, states the president of the M5S Giuseppe Conte on Instagram. “From the electoral stage in Pescara Giorgia Meloni makes her show in favor of Marsilio who claims to continue to govern Abruzzo in smart working from Rome, and In fact, she says he deserves it because he did an extraordinary job. But who really is Marsilio? He is the Truzzu of Abruzzo”, says Conte in the video published on the social network which shows Marsilio “intent on trying his hand at an Olympic dive in a swimming pool inaugurated in Pescara, the same one which closed after a few days due to irregularities. But does Marsilio really deserve recognition for the extraordinary work he supposedly did? Giorgia Meloni, the Abruzzo people have to put on the helmet, starting with healthcare, due to the disaster that Marsilio leaves behind“.

“The helmet – continues Conte – must be worn by the people of Abruzzo who want to protect the environment and natural resources, starting from the Borsacchio reserve which Marsilio wanted cancelled; the citizens who live in public housing managed by the Region must wear it, like the displaced earthquake victims who in Teramo are struggling with staggering bills, inefficiencies and degradation. The helmet, dear Giorgia Meloni, all Abruzzo citizens must wear to defend themselves from your mockery. You even go so far as to say that they must accept the renunciation of citizen's income because you bring 'citizenship infrastructure'. So what do citizens who don't make ends meet? Do they eat pieces of concrete from overpasses and viaducts? But then, where are these infrastructures?”

“You have funding for the Roma-Pescara has been weakened and only now, during the election campaign, do you announce funding that would not even be enough to finance lot 1 and lot 2: we are talking about Pescara-Chieti then… But in reality, Abruzzo citizens don't need a helmet, a pencil is enough for them. Just make Abruzzo a branch of Colle Oppio. Luciano D'Amico is a serious and competent person who knows and loves his land, he has always done well in every role he has held. Now it's your turn: Abruzzo to the Abruzzo people“.

Schlein: “A disguised theft on Roma-Pescara”

And from Pescara where she spoke today together with Luciano D'Amico and Stefano Bonaccini, the dem leader Elly Schlein attacks: “When Giorgia Meloni came here she said that they put the money for the Roma-Pescara, but she had cut it. She put it back the money but it was already yours because we had already provided cohesion funds: in my house this is called disguised theft”.

“We have never seen a patriot who splits Italy in two, the true patriots – states Schlein – are those of the Maiella Brigade. Let's go and win. But It's all up to you. We will be able to write a better and different page. I am convinced that with Luciano D'Amico we will succeed, I am convinced that we will win.”

Tomorrow Luciano D'Amico will close the electoral campaign with Alessandra Todde, president of the Sardinia Region, who will come to his support.