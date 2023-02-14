“The right won, as everyone expected. Too bad. Good job to presidents Rocca and Fontana. And good work to the regional councilors starting with the newly elected Third Pole: Lisa Noja, Giuseppe Licata, Massimo Vizzardi, Marietta Tidei plus a fifth who will come out of a head-to-head between Pierluca Dionisi, Luciano Nobili and Luca Andreassi”. So Matteo Renzi the day after the electoral defeat, he comments on the results through his e-news.

“About the Third Pole: the result is worse than expected (9% alone in Lombardy, 5% allies in Lazio), but it is physiological for consultations such as regional elections. Already last week I thanked Letizia Moratti, Alessio D’Amato and obviously Carlo Calenda for the generous electoral campaign”.

But the line doesn’t change. “Our destiny, and our destination, is the common home of the reformists in view of the 2024 European elections where it will be a completely different story”, says Renzi. “I recommend – he warns – no uncertainty about the Third Pole project. Indeed, now is the time to relaunch “.

And going back to talking about the Festival of San Remo “I suggest one moratorium on controversy – He says -. Now that we have discussed everything, arguing about everything, arguing about everything, we can say bravo to Amadeus for record ratings, bravo to Marco Mengoni for the beautiful song and get back to dealing with issues such as the future of Europe, the crisis of global democracy, the economic recovery? Less interesting topics than Fedez, for some, but topics that should challenge politics to a more serious debate than that of the last ten days”.

“Obviously – he underlines – with the controversy over Rai, the debate on the Rai fee. Minister Giorgetti has declared that from next year the rent will no longer be paid in the bill. As you know, the fee in the bill was my choice. At the time, the license fee cost €113. Having made everyone pay for it has led to a reduction in the cost from €113 to €90. If you pay everyone, you pay less. Honest people save money, smart people pay. Because on taxes this is the golden rule: pay less, pay everyone. Now it can be said that the Rai license fee is an expensive tax, as some politicians claim. But then one must have the strength to abolish it. As long as the Rai fee is a legal obligation, we all have to pay it. If we don’t all pay it, we go back to pre-2015 when the clever ones didn’t pay and the honest ones paid more”.

Then he relaunches another battle of Italia Viva. “Today is February 14th and the mind obviously goes to Valentine’s Day. But it’s an important day for politics for another reason too: today is the deadline that we set ourselves – all together – for approve the restart of Casa Italia, the structure wanted by my government on the basis of Renzo Piano’s intuitions to deal with territory, instability, seismic prevention. With Lella Paita and all the friends of the Group we will return to office in the Senate for the majority to keep the commitment, at least on this one. The devastating images of Turkey and Syria should prompt us to act quickly, to act well. And indeed allow me to thank the volunteers for the miracles of these days, volunteers among whom must also be numbered some structures of the Italian fire brigade and civil protection”.