Letizia Moratti and Lombardia 2023: film already seen with Tosi 1 and Tosi 2 in Veneto

Moratti, centre-left and centre-right. A challenge that in many newspapers appears as the news of the century and which, as often happens in Italian politics, is once again a film already seen

A movie which had different endings as some parts of the scripts varied, sometimes even with the same leading actors and actresses.

Let’s say right away that the common theme of the film is that of candidate or of the candidate who comes from a solid history of centre-right with administrative experience at the helm of an institution and which presents itself in the first instance as the surprise of a political force that assumes the role of the third wheel.

This is precisely the script of the film of Regionals 2023 Lombard with a lead actor played by the President of the Region Attilio Fontana confirmed candidate of the coalition of centre-rightfresh winner of the national political elections, with a result in Lombardy itself, not surprisingly, even more significant than the national average.

Trying to steal his show in this prelude to the film Letizia Morattifirst as a hypothetical candidate for the outgoing Governor, then as a candidate of Third Pole of Calenda and Renzi and finally as a possible candidate also of a part of center left.

The third protagonist is the presidential candidate who could emerge from the centre-left primaries in explicit opposition to the candidacy of the former Mayor of Milan.

And these protagonists will be joined by the candidate of 5 star movementunless that of the center-left is also able to aggregate Giuseppe Conte’s party.

The screenplay itself, however, takes us first of all to the film that is perhaps most comparable with these Lombard regional elections. Let’s talk about regional elections for Veneto 2015. Then, as now in Lombardy, the outgoing center-right President of the Region, Luca Zaiaruns for re-election and against him is presented a candidate for President for the centre-left, champion of preferences in the 2014 European elections (those of 40% of the PD), Alessandra Moretti.

Then as now, a candidate for President of a “Third Polo” with the Alfano NCD as engine arrives to break the mold of the traditional script, a candidate who was called Flavio Tosi and that he had governed Verona for two terms (one more than Moratti), also becoming regional leader of the League and in the 2014 European elections champion of preferences of his then party.

The result of the film? I’d say we know him. Luke the President Zaia is reconfirmed beating the centre-left candidate who thought she would enjoy the presence of the Third candidate, former Mayor of Verona and very popular centre-right administrator, by about 30 percentage points.

The film repeats itself in a very different and much less comparable context with that of Lombardy 2023, because it is that of the administrative offices of Verona 2022, a few months ago. The outgoing mayor, Federico Sboarina, re-candidate from the centre-right, is the same revived Flavio Tosi, this time a candidate both from civic forces and from Forza Italia. And the centre-left’s challenger is the former Roma champion and former President of the Italian Footballers’ Association Damiano Tommasiwhich however also brings with it the 5 Star Movement.

As known, Tommasi wins the ballot, with the outgoing mayor who refuses the relationship with his former predecessor Tosi and pays the consequences.

In short, the film of the candidate who comes from the center-right and has been the mayor of a large city and tries the road of the third wheel sees him beaten both at the regional Veneto 2015 and at the municipal Verona 2022.

But determining different outcomes in the two cases, with a wide one victory of the Outgoing centre-right president to the regional ones on the centre-left (in the case more similar to that of Lombardy 2023) and with a victory in the ballot of the center-left candidate, but also with the 5 Star Movement in the team.

And in this Veronese case from a few months ago, Tosi he also had Forza Italia with him, that is an official center-right party, which not surprisingly then nominated him and elected him to Parliament in September.

A trivia about the film Third Pole which repeats itself. When Letizia Moratti failed to be re-elected as Mayor of Milan back in 2011, the President of the City Council, Manfredi Palmeri, ran for Mayor against her.

The result of those elections will change the political history of Milan with the victory of Giuliano Pisapia after 18 uninterrupted years of center-right victories. Let’s say a Verona 2022 case with many differences and some similarities.

Ironically the same mayoral candidate who partly contributed to the defeat of Letizia Moratti 11 years ago he could, according to some news, be part of this Lombardy 2023 challenge, this time together with the former mayor.

In the assessments of these intense hours, especially in the home of the center-left, reviewing these films could be useful for understanding what to choose. The feeling is that the center-right has already studied them and that it is not by chance that it has launched itself on the re-nomination of Attilio Fontana. Who knows that after the Lombard regionals we can’t think of an exciting fiction.

