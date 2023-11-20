“His candidacy is not under discussion. Forza Italia supports him with strength and determination”





The rumor of Affaritaliani.it on the 2024 regional elections he raises a case in the centre-right. The hypothesis that Fratelli d’Italia takes the Sardiniawith Christian Solinas also downloaded from the Northern League, and above all in exchange the League will obtain the candidate in Basilicatawhere the current president is Vito Bardi of Forza Italia, has unleashed the wrath of the top leaders of the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi.

Having read the indiscretion, the deputy prime minister Antonio Tajani ad states categorically Affaritaliani.it: “Vito Bardi is the outgoing president of Basilicata, winning in all the polls, and his candidacy is not in question. Forza Italia supports him with strength and determination”. Very clear words that will cause much discussion among the majority.

