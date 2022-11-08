POLITICAL ELECTORAL POLLS TODAY 8 NOVEMBER 2022

ELECTORAL POLITICAL POLLS – Only Letizia Moratti can win against the outgoing governor Attilio Fontana in the regional elections of Lombardy: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls developed by Winpoll for The Republic.

The revelation worked out four different challenges between candidates to submit to its champion. The first involves a challenge between Fontana and the senator of the Democratic Party Carlo Cottarelli: in this case the outgoing governor would be reconfirmed as president of the Lombardy region with 51% of the preferences against 43% of the economist.

If Fontana’s challenger were Pierfrancesco Majorino MEP from the Democratic Party, the victory for the Northern League would be even greater: 53 percent versus 39%.

The former mayor of Milan and Lombardy’s resigning Welfare Councilor Letizia Moratti, who recently made her candidacy official with a civic list supported by the Terzo Polo, would be the only one able to win against Fontana, obtaining 49% of the votes against 43 percent of the outgoing governor.

In the event that it was Pierfrancesco Maran, councilor of the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala, who challenged Fontana, Fontana would be confirmed again at the helm of the Lombardy region with 52.5% against 39% of the opponent’s consensus.

The poll does not specify which coalition would support the candidates: however, Letizia Moratti could hardly obtain this advantage without the support of the Democratic Party as well as, in the event that the Democratic Party decides to turn to her, which is very unlikely at the moment, certainly M5S and Sinistra Italiana / Verdi would opt for another candidate.

HOW THE POLLS ARE DONE

The electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling societies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analyzed. In the case of polls on voting intentions to parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the Italian population of age, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that is the greatest difficulty for pollsters. Interviews for political electoral polls are usually conducted with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.