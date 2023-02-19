“The electoral result of Lombardy and Lazio, obviously, pleases one and displeases the other. But it also poses a problem for both that goes beyond the numbers. And that is the crisis of the representative political system, mercilessly certified by the number of the abstainers.

The fact is that the ‘third’ republic – let’s call it that, abounding in numbers and emphasis – almost seems to reproduce the defects of the first two. That is to say, that blocked democracy, devoid of turnover, which at the time of the DC and the PCI did not allow for alternation. And then that too muscular, almost wild conflict, which pitted polo against the olive tree almost like a mutual crusade.

The right now enjoys a numerical advantage and a strategic advantage at the same time. Popular favor is on his side, as the numbers say. And the impossibility of uniting all the opponents by uniting them in the same electoral cartel adds a good dose of luck to the numbers of the majority. Therefore, it is easy to bet on stability, barring errors and events that modify this somewhat idyllic picture.

Yet all these advantages contain an inner fragility, which is linked to the profound crisis of the political system. And therefore, if that crisis is not remedied, it is easy to predict that sooner or later it will also invade the flower gardens of the current government majority. But the remedy lies precisely in a common reforming plan. That design that has been continuously evoked for half a century and then continuously vanishes.

The fact is that it would help everyone to rethink politics from top to bottom, showing that they grasp the value and significance of that lack of representation that abstentions highlight more and more. But that rethinking would in turn require a midfield meeting, a pact aimed at limiting reciprocal partisanship, the evocation of a constituent spirit that would -finally- pair up with all those tributes that are reserved for the Constitution of the time and for the tiring coexistence between the parties that were protagonists of that distant time.

And instead the watchword continues to be that of mutual entrenchment. Giorgia Meloni defends her dioscuri, Donzelli and Delmastro, not exactly two emulators of Gladstone and Disraeli with excessive grit. And Letta and Bonaccini in turn are almost stoned by the parties to the Democratic Party for recognizing that their opponent has political qualities that deserve a certain respect.

They are two examples picked at random from a busy calendar of insults and delegitimizations that even the most ardent fans are no longer passionate about. And yet it repeats itself every time with a sort of obsessive monotony. Obsessive but above all unproductive.

Yet crossing borders should be the most challenging task for a new political generation. Not for the sake of pleasing one’s opponents, almost to the point of making them accomplices. But for the ambition to contribute to a design that not only speaks to the hearts of its followers but finally manages to say something to the vast audience of disgruntled people of all stripes.

The history of great democracies is full of such examples. And ours too. It was men of the left who practiced wage moderation and brought the unions to the negotiating table. And more right-wing men to oppose authoritarian tendencies and to recognize the wisdom of a certain widespread common sense. De Gasperi opposed the Pope (the Pope!) who wanted the DC to open up to the extreme right. And Togliatti opposed Stalin who perhaps would have preferred stronger ways.

No one asks for that much. But that at least a dialogue should be established to change together some fragments (the electoral law?) of a now messed up system would be good for everyone. Provided we recognize that these things will either be able to do them all together or we will end up doing nothing”. (by Marco Follini)