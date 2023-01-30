Regional transport will again go on strike nationwide from next Monday, this time for five days in a row. Trade unions CNV and FNV report this after employers had not responded to their ultimatum. The collective labor agreement for which the strike is taking place concerns 13,000 employees, mainly bus drivers.

According to the unions, employers are leaving workers out in the cold. “The drivers can now do nothing but strike to make themselves heard. They prefer not to do that, they prefer to transport their passengers. The fact that they do it anyway shows how serious the situation is,” says Marijn van der Gaag, director of FNV Streektransport. Due to the high inflation, the drivers barely make ends meet, according to the unions. In addition, due to staff shortages, the workload is sky-high, as a result of which one in five drivers is sick, which creates even more workload.

The Association of Employers in Public Transport (VWOV) hopes that the unions will still want to consult. After submitting the ultimatum, the VWOV already announced that the collective labor agreement proposal that is currently pending will lapse if the unions go on strike. This means that all parties have to go back to the negotiating table to start the collective bargaining talks from scratch.

“Had there been anything new in that proposal, we could have done another reconnaissance,” says a spokesman for the CNV trade union. “But that was out of the question.” The unions will therefore not respond to VWOV’s counter ultimatum, and will prepare actions this week. “We don’t think it’s likely that employers will want to talk. That is why we are now looking at how we are going to organize our campaigns with our colleagues from FNV.”

“Our collective labor agreement proposal is above average,” said VWOV chairman Fred Kagie last week. “This is the limit of the achievable. We emphatically ask unions not to run away from this, but to allow our employees to take these steps and to go for peace in our industry and security for travelers,” says Kagie.



The willingness to strike in our sector is not nearly as high as the unions would like, or make it seem Spokesman, VWOV

This is where the employers’ association stands. “We will not return to the table on the basis of an ultimatum from the union or on the basis of strikes,” said a spokeswoman for VWOV. The employers also question the willingness of the staff to take action. “We hear a lot of noise in our companies from employees who do support the employers’ proposal. The willingness to strike in our sector is not nearly as high as the unions would like, or make it seem,” said the spokeswoman.

Rover wants the strikes to end anyway. The travelers association says it is unhappy about this and that it is in everyone’s interest not to lose even more travelers. “After corona, travelers will have a hard time due to thinned timetables, unreliable public transport offer and higher prices. The strikes are another blow. It is in everyone’s interest to sit down together and see how public transport wins back the traveler,” said Rover. He believes that travelers understand the actions, but a five-day strike will cause major inconvenience.

But even if the total impact is not too bad, and public transport continues to run partly, the passengers whose bus does not run will still suffer. “We are a very visible sector. Actions have a disruptive effect and the trade unions know that too. Strikes hurt travelers on the day itself and they also have an effect on the long-term retention of travelers,” says VWOV. “The unions still have the opportunity to respond to our proposal until 5 p.m. tomorrow. We hope that it can still be about the content.”

