The refrigerated truck sector, one of the most powerful in Spain, rebels against the canon that the central government prepares to maintain the state network Javier Carrión / agm MANUEL BUITRAGO Murcia Saturday, April 24, 2021, 07:24



Around 56 euros of toll a truck would pay to go from the Region of Murcia to Madrid, once the Ministry of Transport applies a canon to finance the conservation of the state highways and highways. If it is a private vehicle, that fee would be 12 euros. The extra cost could be higher, between 76 and 36 euros re