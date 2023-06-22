Next Friday, 23 June 2023, from 9 to 17, a strike called by some trade unions is scheduled in Lombardy, which could have repercussions on the circulation of regional and suburban trains and on the Malpensa Express and S50 Malpensa Airport-Bellinzona airport connections. Trains will travel in the morning with departure times from the station of origin before 9 and arrival at the final destination by 10.

To guarantee the connection with Malpensa international airport, replacement buses will be provided without intermediate stops for journeys not made on the Malpensa T2-Milan Cadorna connections (departure and arrival in Via Paleocapa 1) and S50 Malpensa T2-Stabio. Real-time traffic information will be available on the pages of each line of the app and on the Trenord website.