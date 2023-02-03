The collective agreement for which the strike is taking place is the multimodal collective agreement, which covers approximately 1300 employees. They work for carriers that offer both train and bus transport, such as Arriva and Keolis. This mainly concerns train staff. The previously announced strike concerns the large collective labor agreement in regional transport, which includes approximately 13,000 employees. These are mainly bus drivers.

According to the unions, employers are leaving workers out in the cold. “The drivers can now do nothing but strike to make themselves heard. They prefer not to do that, they prefer to transport their passengers. The fact that they do it anyway shows how serious the situation is,” said Marijn van der Gaag, director of FNV Regional Transport. Due to the high inflation, the drivers barely make ends meet, according to the unions. In addition, the work pressure is high due to a shortage of personnel, so that one in five drivers is sick, which causes even more work pressure.