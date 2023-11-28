The still provisional toll of the collision between a regional train, which connects Sibari to Catanzaro, and a truck in the Thurio area, in the municipality of Corigliano-Rossano, on the Ionian coast of Cosenza is two dead and several injured. According to initial reports, the truck, which remained stuck on the tracks after crossing a level crossing, was hit by the passing train. Men and vehicles from the 118 emergency health service, firefighters, carabinieri and police intervened on site.