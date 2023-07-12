AOnce again, a regional train of the Deutsche Bahn with several hundred passengers in Brandenburg got stuck on the open route. According to a railway spokeswoman, the regional express was evacuated on Tuesday shortly before Schönfiß north of Berlin, around 350 passengers were affected. “Passengers were able to transfer to another train that was specially stopped for this purpose,” she said. The “Märkische Allgemeine” had previously reported.

It was initially unclear why the RE5 from Stralsund to Berlin-Südkreuz stopped shortly before 4 p.m. in high summer temperatures. The train was towed away, they said. The Schönfiß train station was temporarily closed due to the breakdown.

It was only on Sunday evening that a regional train from Deutsche Bahn with a few hundred passengers got stuck on the route in the heat near the Birkenwerder S-Bahn station. According to the railway, a technical defect in the overhead line was the reason for this.