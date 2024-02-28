In the end Roberto Speranza intervenes. The ex-minister who shared the management of the Covid emergency with Giuseppe Conte, elbow to elbow. The Dem exponent perhaps among the closest to the M5S leader. Today Speranza, who is from Lucania, turned directly to Conte for overcome the stalemate in his Region and close the agreement on the candidacy of Angelo Chiorazzo, civic leader and king of the white Coops. “I ask Conte for more generosity and I insistently ask the 5 Star Movement to discuss the merits. If there are issues that cannot be resolved, ok. Otherwise we are prejudiced and this is not acceptable.”

An appeal that has the tone of the last call, or so. After all, time is running out: in Basilicata people vote on April 20th and the lists must be closed within twenty days. But last night on TV Conte was essentially asking the Democratic Party to start from scratch in the region, expressing all his doubts starting from the method: “In Basilicata a candidate was unilaterally indicated. I have always said that we converge on the issues first, on the projects, and then the best interpreter is found”.

For Speranza that 'best interpreter' is already on the pitch: “I believe that Chiorazzo is the strongest candidate of all. I hope that resistance and misunderstandings can be overcome. They seem more like prejudices to me than judgments. Have they ever sat down and discussed the merits? And I also ask President Conte to have more generosity”. The same that the Democratic Party has shown in support of Alessandra Todde: a support that “cost a lot” to the Dems with the “mini split” of Renato Soru. “When agreements are made it is It's clear that there are difficulties, but this mutual awareness that together we are stronger, I believe should be lived in all possible areas.”

Conte, for his part, leaves the negotiation open. On Basilicata and Piedmont, he told the Senate this morning, “we are absolutely working on it and we will try to encourage agreements wherever possible”. But first there are the elections in Abruzzo on 10 March to give priority to: “But now let's talk about Abruzzo because it is the most imminent competition and we absolutely must concentrate with all our commitment and all our credibility''. The game in Abruzzo could be more open than we thought until recently. The leader M5S will already be in the Region today in support of Luciano D'Amico, for a first day of the electoral campaign, which will be followed by others in the coming days.

Conte therefore puts Abruzzo first, while already on Saturday Potenza will be at the Regional Directorate of the Lucanian PD and the head of Local Authorities of the Schlein secretariat, Davide Baruffi, will arrive from Rome and with him the head of Organisation, Igor Taruffi. A meeting that could mark a watershed, in one sense or another. The Dems consider the region contestable, obviously provided that the center-left presents itself united. The match in Piedmont is more difficult, where going divided would almost be a forfeit victory given to an already competitive center-right. Yet at the moment, the possibility of an agreement still remains remote and the path is all uphill due to disagreements and distances that have now crystallized over time at a local level.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Party's pressure continues. “It's not late: if Piedmont has not yet closed on the candidates, in Basilicata I hope for a recomposition of the so-called broad field”, says Andrea Orlando. While Stefano Bonaccini leverages the 'generosity' shown by the Democratic Party in Sardinia: “I must say congratulations to the secretary of our party, because Elly Schlein believed in it from the beginning, she spent herself generously and, I believe, also the 5 Star Movement should reflect on this generosity that the Democratic Party has shown.” And always Bonaccini, however, put on record that the Pd-M5S axis is not enough, especially in the North: “I think the Pd alliance and the 5 Star Movement, alone, in this particular part of the country, are not enough and therefore we need to work when we have to go back to voting in important regions”.