The Communists of the Grand-Est have in turn appointed their leaders this weekend. Hülliya Turan and Bora Yilmaz, departmental secretaries and respectively deputy mayors of Strasbourg and Nancy, were invested with a mission: the “Gathering of left forces, environmentalists and citizens”. An ambitious goal while initiatives are multiplying on the left. Environmentalists invite union behind their candidate, Éliane Romani. A “new appeal” was also launched by the former minister Aurélie Filippetti, the rebellious Caroline Fiat and the socialist Pernelle Richardot. While the mayors of Strasbourg, Jeanne Barseghian (EELV), and Nancy, Mathieu Klein (PS), also play their score. “But to date, these dynamics are struggling to converge. This dispersion is incomprehensible and demobilizing ”, note the Communists, who intend to help remedy this. J. H.