The Primorsky Regional TB Dispensary is planned to be renovated within two years. The authorities estimate the cost of the work at 100 million rubles, according to IA PrimaMedia with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Governor Oleg Kozhemyako.

The head of the region published his post on April 5 after visiting the TB dispensary. He wrote that after patients complained about unsanitary conditions, poor nutrition and lack of renovation, some work was done in the building.

“We managed to do something quickly during this time. The premises were sanitized, the bathroom was overhauled, the dining room was put in order, but today from the patients again I heard complaints about food. I am sure the hospital administration will arrange this work, ”Kozhemyako said.

According to him, the building of the dispensary needs major repairs, first of all – the roof. The cost of the work is estimated at 100 million rubles. The funds are planned to be found already in 2021, and the repair itself will be completed in two years.

In February, it was reported that in 2021, 36 hospitals and clinics are planned to be overhauled in the Primorsky Territory. Eight objects are located in Vladivostok. These are the Regional Clinical Hospital No. 2, the Vladivostok Children’s Polyclinic No. 2, the Vladivostok Hospital No. 3, the Polyclinics No. 3, 4, 6, 9 and the Vladivostok Clinical Diagnostic Center.