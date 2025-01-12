The sale of fresh and local products, and the great promotions make them very attractive
The neighborhood supermarket is back. Regional stores, with great territorial roots, remain one of the favorite purchasing options for consumers. Not even the almighty Mercadonaor the push that those of German origin bring like Lidl
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Regional #supermarkets #stand #large #national #chains
Leave a Reply