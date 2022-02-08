The new catalog of sports modalities and specialties of the Region arrives more loaded than ever. Approved last January, the new update includes 66 sports. «We have renewed and updated to the times in which the sport runs and in our last revision that we have made we have adapted to reality; that is to say,

This content is exclusive for subscribers New six-monthly rate: take advantage of our discounts and subscribe for 6 months for only €25, you save 40%