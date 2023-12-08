“Lodo Salvini”: reconfirm the outgoing governors. The agreement for the five Regions up for vote is coming to an end. A test for the majority

Matteo Salvini it was clear: the outgoing governors do not touch each other. “No meeting and no agreement with Melons And Tajani to change them. There League claims that the united center-right must support the current governors”, thus denying the rumors that have appeared in the newspapers in recent days.

And this happened the day after the meeting between the leader of the League and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a necessary clarification after last Sunday’s sovereignist rally in Florence. Until now, the political debate in the centre-right was entirely focused on the upcoming summer European elections but there are also other important electoral commitments such as those of the regional elections.

Abruzzo, Piedmont, Sardinia, Umbria and Basilicata are in fact going to vote. Rumors circulated in fact spoke of a balance of applications compared to the previous ones in 2019, when however the League it was 31% and Brothers of Italy to 10%. According to what we understand, the agreement exists in two regions: in Piedmont Alberto Cirio and in Abruzzo Marcus Marsiliowhile in Umbria Lega and Forza Italia are aiming for the re-nomination of Donatella Tesei.

In Sardinia the greatest tensions with Fratelli d’Italia who want to nominate the mayor of Cagliari, Paolo Truzzu while the League is aiming again Christian Solinaswith Salvini’s loyalist Andrea Crippa who comments thus: “You can’t touch the team that wins”.

In Abruzzo it is recorded that Marcus Marsilio (FdI) has always said it is available and it has not yet been discussed in depth. It is clear, therefore, that the centre-right coalition aims to confirm itself in Italy, as stated a few days ago Melons at the Roman meeting with Salvini and this in order to then try to win again in the next political elections but in the middle there are the European elections with the proportional law with a threshold of 4% which leads each party to run alone.

After all, the centre-right coalition was divided in the penultimate legislature with FdI in opposition to the initial yellow-green government; yet, it was united at the local level and then even won the elections. It is clear that the European elections will be an opportunity to evaluate the weight that each party has in the coalition and this will necessarily be reflected in the administrative elections. What appears certain is that Salvini has no intention of giving up on Sardinia because Christian Solinas he is his point man.

