Internet alerts have replaced the fax beep and heart-stopping closures are now breaking web posts. In the last half century, journalism has changed its shape, but its essence remains: rigorously reporting what is happening in the city, in the country, and in the world. Since its inception, this has been the commitment of the Colpisa Agency, which has put the finishing touch to the celebrations for its 50th anniversary this Thursday with the delivery of the Exemplary Trajectory awards to six great leaders of Spanish society in such diverse fields. such as politics, culture, economics, research or sport. With this act, the Vocento agency has claimed five decades of independent and quality journalism linked to the group’s regional newspapers, a task “with a vocation for customer service” and focused on offering “complete and differentiated information” to newspapers and readers, stressed the director of Colpisa, Alfonso Rodríguez Aldeyturriaga.

The Colpisa Awards for Exemplary Career have recognized María Teresa Rodríguez (Economy), María Teresa Fernández de la Vega (Politics), Margarita del Val (Society) and Vicente del Bosque (Sports), who have participated in the event, and also to Josep Borrell (International) and Lola Herrera (Culture), who could not attend the Vocento headquarters in Madrid, where the ceremony was held, one because they were in Poland and the great lady of the theater because she was recovering from a unfortunate fall. All of them “embody the best values ​​of our society”, has certified Aldeyturriaga, who has linked the long professional work of the winners with the history of Colpisa, “which was born in 1972, by the hand of the maestro Manu Leguineche, in a changing Spain » and that he called for «a democratic and social change». “Colpisa, we like to remember, is the largest private news agency and our information reaches the widest circulation in the Spanish press,” he explained.

The passion for a job well done and commitment to society unites the trajectory of the winners with the values ​​of Colpisa. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, winner of the Exemplary Career Award in the international category, has vindicated the spirit of regional newspapers, which “generate a feeling of community and make news relevant for all readers.” global affairs”. Recognized for her Exemplary Career in Politics, María Teresa Fernández de la Vega, who broke many glass ceilings in politics, “although not all”, recalled that “working for equality is working for everyone, men and women”.

For young people, the virologist and immunologist Margarita del Val, the face of science in the covid-19 pandemic and Society award, has launched her message. “We need all the girls to have women as references so that there are more vocations,” he said, just after the great lady of the Spanish theater, Lola Herrera, regretted through a recorded message that a bad fall had her in the dry dock and not allow her to thank in person an award of which she felt very proud.

To the workers of her company, who produce 200 million cookies every day, four for every Spaniard, the honorary president of Grupo Gullón, María Teresa Rodríguez, has dedicated the Economy prize, another strong woman who led a great company forward in her Vicente del Bosque, the soccer coach who brought the first World Cup to Spain, has drawn a parallel line between the success of Spanish sport and the modernization of the country. “Our young people go out into the world and offer a great image of our country. We know how to export talent”, Del Bosque congratulated himself, who has exemplified the value of humility, as useful in football as in journalism, and also in life.

Throughout the year the name of Colpisa has sounded loud in a cycle of Conversations, held at CaixaForum Madrid, in which, with the collaboration of the La Caixa Foundation and the sponsorship of Cepsa, attendees have enjoyed the lessons of films by Jaime Chávarri and Marta Nieto; analyzed the economic situation in the hands of Vice President Nadia Calviño; discussed journalism in the age of misinformation with Emilio García-Ruiz, director of the San Francisco Chronicle. It has also entered the kitchens of Dabiz Muñoz and Andoni Luis Aduriz; Josep Piqué and José Juan Ruiz tried to shed some light on this troubled world. And the challenges and opportunities of the Spanish language were discussed with Santiago Muñoz Machado and Luis García Montero. Finally, a few days ago, Vice President Teresa Ribera deciphered the energy labyrinth in which Spain and the world are submerged.