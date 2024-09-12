Regional Mexican singer killed Francisco Javier Quijada, better known as ‘The Pancholin‘, in the streets of the Providencia neighborhood in Guadalajarathe afternoon of Thursday, September 11.

Guadalajara Police confirmed that they received a report of gunshots at the intersection of San Juan and Milan streets.

Upon arrival of the uniformed officers they located a 36-year-old man with two shots in the head input and output.

The Pancholin He was accompanied by his partner. The woman said that they went on foot to a convenience store and on their way back, a subject approached them, who directly shot the man.

The woman suffered a nervous breakdown and could only say that the attacker was a thin man wearing a white shirt. She did not notice how the murderer had escaped.

Foreplay, the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office He pointed out that the ‘The Pancholin‘He has a criminal record for homicide in Sonora, where he is from. The regional Mexican singer was in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend since 2013, and was recently released, according to Notisistema.

After being released he changed his address to Tlaquepaque and since April he lived in Guadalajara with his current partner.

Three shell casings from a handgun remained at the scene, Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office must investigate the motives for this murder and provide justice.