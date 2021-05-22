The ‘fake news’ (false news) represent a serious threat, and more in times of pandemic. It was one of the messages sent by the participants in the Conference on Professionals and the Media which were held this Saturday at the Archena Spa. Organized by the Murcia Region Radio and Television Association (Artrm), they concluded with a round table, moderated by the journalist and communicator Manuel Segura, in which the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, made a call for public administrations, including at European level, to tackle the serious problem of fake news. “We, from the media, can put out small fires, but the problem is much broader,” said the director of this newspaper.

Other professionals from Murcian newspapers, radios and televisions participated in the table. The director of Radio Television of the Region of Murcia, Mariano Caballero, pointed out that “rigor and professionalism will make professionals always free”, while journalist Lucía Hernández insisted on the need to “prioritize the most local.” The delegate of the EFE Agency, Celia cantero, and the editor-in-chief of La Opinion, Lola garcia. They were inaugurated by the mayor, Patricia fernandez, and the Minister of Economy, Javier Celdrán; the closing was carried out by the president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando Lopez Miras.