After-hours data from the region showed that the US consumer price index rose by the most in more than a year in August.

Stock movements

The Saudi index fell by 0.3 percent to its lowest level in three months, affected by a 3.5 percent decline in the shares of the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), which was trading ex-dividend.

Saudi Fish Company shares rose by 5.8 percent with the company announcing revenue growth of 30 percent in the second quarter to 16 million riyals ($4.27 million).

The Dubai Financial Market index fell by 0.3 percent, with most stocks declining, including Emaar Properties, which fell 1 percent, as well as Salik toll road stock, which fell 0.9 percent.

The Qatari index closed with a decline of 0.2 percent, with the shares of Industries Qatar declining 1.1 percent and the shares of Qatar Islamic Bank falling 0.4 percent.

However, the Abu Dhabi Index bucked this trend and closed slightly higher amid fluctuations, supported by a rise in First Abu Dhabi Bank shares by 1.3 percent and a rise in Multiplay Group shares by 0.5 percent.

Oil prices also continued to rise due to fears of supply scarcity, with Libyan production being affected and OPEC+ reducing supplies.

Brent crude prices rose 0.4 percent, or $0.34, to $92.40 per barrel by 1248 GMT.

Outside the Gulf region, Egypt’s leading stock index rose 1.1 percent at close, with Ezz Steel shares jumping 5.1 percent.

The Egyptian Cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday that the country aims to establish an integrated industrial complex for the production of flat steel with investments amounting to one billion dollars.