The United Arab Emirates has pursued economic policies based on diversifying the sources of the national economy, enhancing the contribution of non-oil sectors to the GDP, consolidating the principles of openness and flexibility and providing incentive benefits for all vital sectors, especially with regard to investment and business activities, which was reflected in its ranking at the top. Regionally and internationally advanced in the competitiveness indicators of those activities and fields over several years.

Recently, the country ranked first in the Arab world and regionally, and the 15th in the world in the “Kearney FDI Confidence Index” 2021, through which it advanced 4 ranks compared to last year, surpassing in the general ranking of the index over a group of major global economies, such as Singapore, Australia, Portugal, Denmark, Ireland, Brazil and Finland. This was reflected in the increased confidence of investors, business managers and executives in the UAE economy, and its promising growth opportunities.

This remarkable progress in the “Kearney Confidence in Foreign Direct Investment” index came as a result of the UAE taking a set of decisions through which the level of benefits and incentives that were provided over the past year specifically to investors and businessmen wishing to establish their businesses in the country, which helped it to Preserving its global economic position, and proving its ability to achieve a rapid and effective recovery from the repercussions of the Corona pandemic, which struck the whole world and caused a significant decline in confidence in global economies for a number of major countries.

The UAE’s achievement of this rank in the “Kearney Trust in Foreign Direct Investment” index is a new achievement that will be added to its series of successive achievements at all levels, which confirms the level of its successful economic performance and an indication of the extent of its development and its ability at the same time to attract foreign direct investment to it. Which ultimately seeks to achieve sustainable development, in harmony with the vision of the wise leadership and its directives on developing the business environment and enhancing its attractiveness, which achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071 in making the UAE the best country in the world on its centenary.

The state’s flexible economic approach has resulted in a noticeable increase in confidence in its economy. Investors have reassured that the UAE has a solid economy, a strong and attractive market for establishing business, and proactive plans that have enabled it to overcome the challenges and changes that are occurring in the global economic scene, which was exemplified by its rapid response to deal with The spread of the new Corona epidemic, and its taking many measures to ensure that it continues to maintain its position within the best destinations and environments that stimulate investment, work and living.

For the news bulletin “News of the Hour” issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research