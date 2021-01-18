The regional elections are likely to be perilous for the presidential party, so much it is divided, weakened and without territorial mesh. Six months before the election scheduled for June, the Republic on the move (LaREM) thoroughly minimizes the difficulties. The party claims to have every chance of succeeding, thanks to a game of alliances. “The challenge is to bring together all the energies and to pull in the same direction”, insists the general delegate of the movement, Stanislas Guerini. But, behind the scenes, the marchers fear reliving the nightmare of the municipal elections. Their poor results revealed in broad daylight the weaknesses of the presidential party, forced at the time to play the auxiliary of the classic right and the “Republicans” (LR) to win meager victories.

Unlike the municipal elections, where centrist candidates, Agir and macronists had launched themselves into the race alone, the majority want to avoid divisions. “We go there everywhere and we go there united, within the common house”, says Roland Lescure, spokesperson for LaREM, without presenting a clear commitment on the whole of the territory. Because who still wants to forge alliances with LaREM after the municipal rout? In Brittany, Loïg Chesnais-Girard (PS), the successor of Jean-Yves Le Drian at the head of the region, has already affirmed that he would not “Not the candidate of the presidential majority”. Within the Modem, ten elected officials prefer to join a list led by an outgoing president, rather than commit to a joint list with LaREM.

The candidates do not jostle to represent the colors of the presidential party

Aware of the difficulties, the Macronists are considering an alliance from the first round with outgoing presidents, on condition that the latter line up behind a candidate stamped the Republic on the march. “Me, I am not sectarian in this election, assured Stanislas Guerini at the microphone of Grand Rendezvous on Europe 1, December 6, 2020. If a president, a president, tells us: “I agree with you, the stake is regional economic success, it is to be able to revive the country and I am ready to move towards the majority”, eh well why not? I am not closed. “ But the discussions with some regional presidents are poorly started, since the Republic on the march also accuses them of using this last electoral test as the ultimate springboard towards 2022. Many potential rivals of Emmanuel Macron, on the right, such as Xavier Bertrand (Hauts) -de-France), Valérie Pécresse (Île-de-France) or Laurent Wauquiez (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes), intend to be re-elected there.

In this difficult context, the candidates do not jostle to represent the colors of the presidential party. In the North, LaREM has still not invested at the top of the list against Xavier Bertrand, even if Laurent Pietraszewski, Secretary of State in charge of pensions, says himself “Available”. In Île-de-France, the very right-handed Minister of Education, Jean-Michel Blanquer, should represent the LaREM list despite his low chances of winning, with the support of government colleagues, such as Gabriel Attal, Emmanuelle Wargon, Nathalie Élimas or Agnès Pannier-Runacher, while in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes the hypothesis Olivier Véran, current Minister of Health, seems less and less credible with the health crisis.

For the time being, only seven regional candidates out of thirteen have been appointed by the party’s national leadership, including François de Rugy for the Pays de la Loire, Florent Boudié in New Aquitaine, or Bérangère Abba in the Grand-Est. Barely two ministers have officially declared themselves head of the list: Geneviève Darrieussecq, in charge of veterans and former mayor of Mont-de-Marsan, was invested in New Aquitaine, and Marc Fesneau, in charge of relations with the Parliament, in the region Center-Val de Loire. The Republic on the move, which sorely lacks heavy weight and territorial implantation in these elections, is therefore counting on these ministers to limit the damage. Far, very far, from the promises of “renewal” advocated at the time by Emmanuel Macron.