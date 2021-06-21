The subject of “wolf” is highly controversial in Germany. Agriculture Minister Klöckner is now daring to make another move. It is for the targeted shooting of individual animals.

Berlin – Federal Minister of Agriculture * Julia Klöckner (CDU) has spoken out in favor of targeting individual wolves. In some federal states, such as Lower Saxony, a “good state of conservation has been achieved in wolves,” said Klöckner New Osnabrück newspaper. Your party is therefore committed to a “regional inventory management”.

The CDU * does not want to come to terms with the growing problems in the country. “In 2019 we had almost 3,000 farm animals killed or injured as a result of wolf cracks. Where should this end if you just let it go. ”Klöckner said she could very well understand that parents are worried about their children. But it is by no means about exterminating the wolf completely.

Agriculture Minister Klöckner calls for targeted shooting of individual wolves

The tightening of the Federal Nature Conservation Act, also called Lex Wolf, initiated by the federal government in 2019, was not enough. In the meantime, she has received letters from SPD * politicians in Lower Saxony calling for stricter countermeasures, said Klöckner. The “blocking attitude” of Federal Environment Minister Svenja Schulze (SPD) is considered to be “unworldly”.

According to the Federal Agency for Nature Conservation, the number of wild wolf packs in Germany was 128 in 2019/2020, i.e. 23 packs more than in 2018/2019. As before, the vast majority of wolves lived in a wide strip of territory that stretches in central Germany from Brandenburg and Saxony-Anhalt via Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania to Lower Saxony. 98 of the 128 packs were concentrated in Brandenburg, Saxony-Anhalt and Lower Saxony.

Wolves in Germany: Political controversy has been raging for a long time – Twitter users criticize Klöckner

The wolf, which was once exterminated in Germany, has been spreading again considerably for around 20 years, which has led to conflicts, especially with livestock owners. The strictly protected animal may only be hunted or captured in exceptional cases with official approval. For a long time there has been a heated political controversy over the question of whether the protection of predators should be weakened and hunting easier.

The satirical magazine Extra3 wrote on Twitter about the initiative: “To avoid being shot down: Wolves are offering Klöckner a voluntary commitment to kill fewer farm animals in the future. In the agricultural and food industries, she is always satisfied with that. ”And the minister is also clearly criticized by other users:“ How do Nestle and Kaufland feel about the planned wolf killings? ”, Someone wants to know, for example. The CDU politician has long been accused of shying away from strict measures against large companies. Other Twitter users consider the number of animals killed by wolves to be low. (AFP / cibo) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

