Collaboration between the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs), responsible for external control, is necessary for them to strengthen their capacities through knowledge and application of good practices developed by their peers.

In times of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has not ended, cooperation between SAIs, through international and regional organizations, such as the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, the Latin American and Caribbean Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, the Central American and Caribbean Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions. The support provided by other bodies stands out, such as the German Society for International Cooperation, the INTOSAI Development Initiative, the World Bank, the OECD, which generated elements that helped SAIs adapt their processes and working methods to preserve the continuity of its work during the first stage of the health emergency and be in a position to verify and control, in accordance with its mandates, the government response to the pandemic, with the purpose of generating value and making a difference in the life of the citizens, aware that in times of crisis, the risks of corruption increase and tolerance towards these failures decreases.

International donations became relevant, for example, and the issue of migration, due to poverty, political reasons and unfortunately due to armed conflicts, was accentuated.

In the Latin American sphere, the role that both OLACEFS, led by the Comptroller General of the Republic of Peru, and OCCEFS, chaired by the Comptroller General of Accounts of the Republic of Guatemala, has been key for the SAIs of the region to share useful knowledge and experiences to improve processes and methodologies, through work meetings, workshops and face-to-face and virtual seminars.

The synergy generated between the Latin American and Caribbean SAIs in the last two years has allowed different meetings to be held in recent months, such as the recent Regional Audit Meeting, held on March 23 and 24. This event, organized by the Superior Audit Office of the Federation with the support of the OCCEFS Presidency, brought together the SAIs of Colombia, Guatemala, the United Arab Emirates, Honduras, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Puerto Rico, as well as the GIZ, with the aim of exchanging experiences and good practices to increase institutional effectiveness and efficiency.

The debate revolved around three axes: good governance, prevention and fight against corruption, and transparency in government control. The officials of the participating SAIs analyzed the relevance of the use of information and communication technologies in auditing, since they are tools that allow accessing and processing large volumes of information, detect patterns of possible irregularities, increase transparency , accountability and facilitate citizen participation; the contributions of superior auditing to good governance and the fight against corruption, which through strategic planning and risk analysis discourage possible acts of corruption and with their work contribute to detecting irregularities and dealing with the impunity that accompanies these acts.

These meetings make it possible to enhance the capacities of SAIs, generate value and make a difference in the lives of citizens, promote transparency, access to information, citizen participation and accountability, favoring democratic consolidation and sustainable development. of our region.

brunodavidpau@yahoo.com.mx