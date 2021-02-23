The National Rally (RN) confirmed on Tuesday that its list in Occitania for the regional elections in June would be led by former LR deputy Jean-Paul Garraud, who became an RN MEP in 2019. In this region chaired by socialist Carole Delga, the far-right party intends to play the “The union of rights” to expand its electorate and try to score points. The ex-elected LR received the support of the RN mayor of Perpignan, Louis Aliot, like that of the city councilor of Béziers, Robert Ménard, who for a time thought of running with the LR mayor of Montauban, Brigitte Barèges, recently sentenced to five years of ineligibility. The profile of Jean-Paul Garraud is far from mismatched: he is one of the main architects of the RN’s counter-proposal on the “separatism” bill. He won the nomination over the mayor of Beaucaire, Julien Sanchez, also spokesperson for the RN and president of the group in the region. J. H.