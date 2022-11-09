Regional in Lombardy, the center-right confirms Fontana as candidate

“The leaders of the center-right, as on several occasions also individually declared, reconfirm the president Attilio Fontana as a candidate of the coalition for the next regional elections in Lombardy. The value of the united center-right, our compactness and our coherence are the guarantee to continue the common path of good governance, based on the centrality of the needs of citizens and communities ”. This was stated in a statement by the leaders of the center-right.

Fontana satisfied: “I thank the leaders of the four parties”

“I am very satisfied that today the choice of my name as candidate has been formalized. I thank the leaders of the four parties who have shown confidence. It will be an electoral campaign developed on doing. From now, as we are already doing, we will think about the future of Lombardy” . The president of the Lombardy Region, Attilio Fontana, told ANSA after the confirmation of the center-right on his reappointment.

Cecchetti (Lega): “Fontana’s re-nomination: he did an incredible job”

Fabrizio CecchettiLombardy regional coordinator of the Lega, commented: “I express my satisfaction with the re-nomination of Attilio Fontana by the entire center-right: this is a foregone conclusion because Fontana at the helm of the regional council has done an incredible job, for Lombardy and for Lombard citizens, in the most difficult period possible. Lombardy has overcome the pandemic, has carried out a record vaccination campaign, has relaunched its economy and its productive fabric as confirmed by all the economic, employment and production indicators, has started social reforms, for the environment and the territory. Fontana is making our Region run like a Formula 1, so we could not have had a better candidate as center-right to continue the good work done in these four and a half years and give more and more to the citizens and the Lombard territory. Now ahead, to implement the differentiated regional autonomy, to give answers to the Lombards on the dear bills, to continue the economic and productive relaunch, to better organize the 2026 Olympic Games and to respond to all the needs of a large and populous Region like Lombardy “.

Comazzi (Forza Italia): “Fontana, happy with this reconfirmation”

For Forza Italia he comments Gianluca Comazzi, group leader in the Region: “Congratulations to Attilio Fontana, who will be our candidate for president also at the next regional ones. As Forza Italia we are happy with this reconfirmation and we are ready to give our best to win again in Lombardy. In these five years – he continues – we have faced very difficult challenges such as the pandemic emergency, the energy crisis and the consequences that these events have had on our production sector and on the world of work in general. Despite this, the center-right team led by President Fontana has been able to keep the rudder and straight bar. Now – concludes Comazzi – together with the allies of the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia, we are ready to guarantee citizens another five years of good governance, in the certainty of having administered Lombardy with seriousness, passion and commitment “.

Subscribe to the newsletter

