Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Officials in the pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sector confirmed that the UAE has become an open laboratory for the latest innovations and smart solutions in the pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industry, which enhances the country’s leadership and competitiveness in the health and pharmaceutical field and also as a center for advanced technologies, smart applications and the use of artificial intelligence.

In special statements to Al-Ittihad on the sidelines of their participation in the Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technology Conference and Exhibition, they pointed out that the UAE has become a regional and international starting point for pharmaceutical companies looking to introduce their products in the Middle East region, because of their confidence in the speed and effectiveness of the regulatory process.

Official statistical data showed that more than 90% of international pharmaceutical companies have regional headquarters and scientific offices in the Emirates, and more than 50% of them serve a region extending to Africa and Eastern Europe.

There are currently approximately 95 scientific offices representing these international companies in the Emirates, and these companies provide logistical services from the Emirates to support 41 countries in the field of medicines, medical supplies, training and programs.

They said: “The UAE is distinguished by providing logistical support at the level of the Middle East and North Africa, in addition to modern legislation and regulations that encourage investment in this sector.”

Localization of industry

In detail, Dr. Abdullah Khalfan Al Ketbi, Vice President of the Emirates Pharmaceutical Association and Executive Director of the International Conference of Pharmacy and Medicine, said, “Pharmaceutical manufacturing in the Emirates has become a priority at the present time to cover local needs and export abroad.”

He pointed out that the number of pharmaceutical factories in the UAE reached more than 30 factories, up from 16 factories in 2015, and the increase came thanks to the facilities provided by the state to investors of various nationalities, stressing that the UAE has turned into a global supply center for medicines, medical devices, training and logistical programmes. Related to the pharmaceutical and medical supplies industry.

Pharmaceutical investment

For his part, Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Advisor to the Dubai Health Authority and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Dubai International Pharmacy and Technology Conference, stated that the size of the pharmaceutical market is witnessing great development, as it is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2025, stressing that the pharmaceutical market is in The country is attractive for investment and a destination for major international pharmaceutical companies.

He explained that the number of medicines registered in the Emirate of Dubai has increased to about 14,000 types to treat various diseases, noting that the pharmacy profession is witnessing a fundamental transformation today with the trend towards increasing automation and robotics and raising the level of high-quality services.

Al-Sayed pointed out that the UAE has become a place for meetings and deals between suppliers and drug manufacturers in all areas of the pharmaceutical and technology sector

The value of pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical deals concluded at the Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technology Conference and Exhibition “DUPHAT 2024”, which concluded last Thursday, amounted to 8.5 billion dirhams, which embodies the significant growth of the pharmaceutical and technology industry.

New companies

For his part, Dr. Saif Salah, Business Development Officer at Bonaire Pharmaceuticals Company in Iraq, which participated in the DUPHAT 2024 exhibition, said: “The pharmaceutical market in the Emirates is distinguished by the size of its facilities and ease of procedures, and from this standpoint we recently began working on entering this market, to be the first company.” “An Iraqi woman has this special opportunity.”

He added: “We decided to enter the UAE pharmaceutical market because it is one of the most important, largest and most developed Gulf markets, and to be a gateway to expansion into the rest of the Gulf countries.” He pointed out that this year, we will focus on registering many of our medicines in the UAE, and among the most prominent of these medicines is a class for treating reflux cases that affect cancer patients, and also registering and introducing a medicine to treat diabetes.

He stated that a partnership was entered into with the Emirati company Life Pharma, to provide, market and distribute 43 types of medicine in the local market, most of which are life-saving medicines, including 20 medicines during the year 2024.

Artificial intelligence to improve production processes

Dr. Zahid Al Sabti, Executive Director of Magna Investment Group, stressed that the UAE is distinguished by the use of artificial intelligence in the pharmaceutical industry, which has improved the decision-making process regarding new medicines and improved innovative methods, research, and the efficiency of clinical trials.

He reported that some large pharmacies have already worked with telehealth companies to create ways for interaction between patients and health care providers, such as video chat.

He pointed out the recent development of robotics technology in preparing medications, which will give pharmacists more time to focus on direct patient care and interact with doctors to improve the patient’s therapeutic results. He stated that in the near future it is expected that pharmacists will be able to use artificial intelligence to manage inventory, predict patient requirements, and remind patients of their medication needs. He stressed that artificial intelligence will contribute to managing drug stocks efficiently, reducing the period required for drug supply and delivery to patients, and reducing stock prices.

Al-Sabti expected that the coming period would witness a boom in encouraging investment in the pharmaceutical pharmaceutical sector in the country, as part of efforts to provide health care in the country with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, and to ensure health and drug security in all cases, including crises and emergencies.

A global center for innovative medicines

Dr. Hisham Abdullah, Executive Director of the Modern Pharmaceutical Company, stated that the country’s global and regional success in the pharmaceutical field is driven by many capabilities, facilities and strengths, including the strong partnerships and cooperation that have been established between health authorities and pharmaceutical companies.

He said: “By working together, the pharmaceutical industries of all types, including innovative medicines in the UAE, have become the focus of attention of international companies concerned with medicine, medical supplies and equipment, as they seek to produce their medicines and medical supplies in the UAE.”

He added: “The UAE is prepared for further growth in attracting pharmaceutical industries during the coming period and achieving a new qualitative leap in the field of pharmaceutical investment at the regional and global levels.”

Abdullah pointed to the modern infrastructure and systems that help invest in the pharmaceutical sector and encourage international companies to find their regional position and produce their innovative and similar medicines in the Emirates, in light of supporting innovation and creativity and encouraging investment in the health sector in general and the pharmaceutical sector in particular.

Factories

Al Kaabi stated that the steady increase and rapid growth in the number of pharmaceutical factories in the UAE represents a strong indicator of the growth of its position in the field of pharmaceutical industries, and the government’s keenness to support investment in the pharmaceutical sector, with the presence of infrastructure, airports and free zones.

The country provides more than 2,500 (locally) produced medicines, which reflects the strong and distinctive manufacturing capacity of the UAE in the pharmaceutical sector.

Global estimates indicate that the value of the Middle East and North Africa market exceeds 50 billion US dollars, which strengthens the region’s position in the global pharmacy and pharmaceutical industry.