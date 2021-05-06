The Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF) published yesterday the estimate of the GDP of the autonomous communities for the first quarter of 2021, where it indicates that in the Region of Murcia this will fall by 3.1, compared to 4.3 of the national average .

This estimate of -3.1% for the Region is equal to that of Navarra, La Rioja and Asturias, while the greatest falls will occur in the Balearic Islands (-15), followed by the Canary Islands (-6.1) and Catalonia (-5 , 0); Basque Country (-3.9); Valencian Community (-3.6); Aragon and Castilla y León (-3.3); Cantabria (-3.2); Galicia (-3); Extremadura (-2.4) and Castilla-La Mancha (-2.3).

For these estimates, AIReF has used the methodology known as Metcap (Methodology for Quarterly Estimation by Autonomous Communities of GDP), which has been created by the institution. This provides the first free access estimate in Spain that offers this data and its update is available every quarter to all those interested in the AIReF website.

Regarding inter-monthly rates, the national average is -0.5 and, below are Extremadura (-1.7); Castilla-La Mancha and Navarra (-1.6); La Rioja (-1.4); Cantabria and Madrid (-1.2); Asturias and Aragon (-1.1); Galicia (-1); Basque Country (-0.9) and Murcia (-0.7). Above are Andalusia (-0.3); Catalonia, the Canary Islands and the Valencian Community (0.3) and the Balearic Islands (1.1).