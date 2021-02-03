The Region of Murcia is among the communities that increased their GDP in the last quarter of the year, but growing below the national average of 0.4%. Specifically, it registered a rebound of one tenth, along with La Rioja and Cantabria. The Valencian Community, Balearic Islands, Extremadura, Catalonia and the Canary Islands were the regions that increased the most. In addition, the interannual rate of the regional Gross Domestic Product registers a decrease of 6.4%, the fourth lowest in the country, far from 9.1% of the national average.

This is clear from the estimate for the fourth quarter of 2020 of the composition by autonomous communities of the national GDP, published this Wednesday by the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (AIReF), which estimates a progress of the economy in the fourth quarter 0.4% in the quarterly rate, but a fall of 9.1% in the interannual rate, coinciding with the estimates made by the progress of the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

In quarterly rate, Valencian Community (+ 0.9%), Balearic Islands (+ 0.9%), Extremadura (+ 0.8%) and Catalonia (+ 0.7%) registered the most pronounced increases in GDP, although The regions of the Canary Islands, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia and the Community of Madrid were also above the national average (+ 0.4%), with a 0.5% rise.

Below the national average, Aragon, Andalusia and Castilla y León were located, with a growth of two tenths, and the Region of Murcia, La Rioja and Cantabria with a rebound of one tenth. On the other hand, only three autonomous communities registered falls: Navarra (-0.3%), Basque Country (-0.4%) and Asturias (-0.5%).

Year-on-year, the fall in the Region is among the three least marked



On the other hand, at the interannual level, all the communities showed GDP falls, the largest being those registered by the Balearic Islands (-20%), the Canary Islands (-12.5%), Catalonia (-11.7%) and the Valencian Community (- 9.6%), which fell more than the national average (-9.1%).

The falls were somewhat lower in the rest of the regions: Basque Country (-8.5%), Andalusia (-8.5%), Aragon (-7.9%), Community of Madrid (-7.9%), Asturias (-7.6%), Navarra (-7.6%), La Rioja (-7.5%), Castilla y León (-6.9%) and Cantabria (-6.7%). On its side, Galicia (-6.4%), Murcia region (-6.4%), Castilla-La Mancha (-5.5%) and Extremadura (-4.6%) registered the smallest decreases.

For its part, the INE estimated the annual fall in GDP in 2020 at 11%, being the worst record for GDP since the beginning of the series, in 1970, as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

GDP could drop 0.7% in the first quarter



The Mipred model of the Tax Authority also updated the GDP growth forecasts with the data of workers registered with Social Security for the month of January, corrected for the incidence of ERTE, and shows a quarter-on-quarter rate of -0.7% between January and March. However, the Mipred model incorporates in the estimate for now 8.3% of the data for the first quarter, with only 25% of the data for the month of January, so it will continue to be updated in the coming weeks as they go publishing new data.