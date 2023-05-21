Three victories out of four appointments divided between two weekends. After having triumphed at Imola in the opening race of the season, the start of the championship continues under the sign of R-ace GP and its riders, given that the French team was able to impose itself in Spain too with a double success that brings the signature of Tim Tramnitz.

For the German driver it is not only the first victory in the category, but also the first occasion in which he manages to obtain the podium in both races of the weekend, demonstrating an event led with authority. Also noteworthy is the double podium conquered by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who finished both races in second place: a good weekend for the Italian driver, this year making his debut in the category, even if that extra something was missing to make and hit the first triumph. Antonelli is now second in the standings, just four points behind Tramnitz.

Race 1: Tramnitz wins between red flags and Safety Car

The first round of the weekend took the form above all of the yellow flags, Safety Car and red flags, which had a significant impact on the progress of the race. The decisive moment was probably that of the start, when Tramnitz, starting from the second box, managed to burn the poleman Antonelli thus taking the lead of the race, a position that he would not leave until the finish line.

An overtaking that took place at the right time, because a few meters later a contact in turn four between the two MP Motorsport team mates then led to the first Safety Car of the race, which later turned into a red flag to remove the damaged cars from the gravel.

With less than twenty minutes on the clock, Tramnitz then led with authority up to the checkered flag despite the pressure put on by his rivals, in particular by Antonelli himself, who for a long time remained around five tenths of a second behind the leader. A gap that the Prema driver struggled to shorten further, without ever really making himself dangerous, even if there were occasions in which he tried to put pressure on his opponent without giving up.

The R-ace GP rider was then able to take a breather about three minutes from the end, when the safety car from the rear due to an accident had definitively sanctioned the result of the race, giving the German his first victory in the category . Behind Antonelli, second at the finish line, was a good Haverkort, who never really got into the fight for stage success, remaining constantly around a second and a half behind the leading duo.

Fourth place for Lorenzo Fluxa, followed by Macéo Capietto and Joshua Dufek with the other VAR car. Good comeback for Martinius Stenshorne, seventh under the checkered flag, who preceded the Trident of Nikhil Bohra, Michael Bevol and Laurens Van Hoepen, with the latter closing the top ten. Out of the points Rafael Camara, driver of the Ferrari Driver Academy, protagonist of a good duel with Victor Bernier for the eleventh position.

Race 2: Tramnitz repeats itself

The second race of the weekend followed much the same pattern as Saturday’s race, with the difference that, in this instance, Tramnitz was able to convert pole position into another win by leading the field from start to finish. As in Race 1, Antonelli didn’t give up on Sunday morning either, trying to put pressure on the leader until a few laps from the end, when a small mistake coming out of the very fast turn nine, where he reached the gravel, caused put an end to the last hopes of attack.

A failed attempt right on the finish on the most beautiful, because Antonelli, after having spent most of the race around the second gap, in the last minutes had managed to mend the gap, returning to just over five tenths and seemed ready to at least try the attack during the last pass.

The double success this weekend allowed the German of R-ace GP to climb the standings up to the first position with 58 points, four more than the Italian of Prema. Eight lengths behind Haverkort, third on Saturday and thirteenth on Sunday.

Without the Safety Car and continuous yellow flags to break the pace, behind them the group did not remain as compact as on the previous day, so much so that the third classified, Sami Meguetounif then finished about ten seconds behind the leading duo. Fourth place for Santiago Ramos, who precedes Joshua Dufek and a good Rafael Camara, back in the points after two races outside the top ten. To close the top ten Capietto, Bilinski, Van Hoepen and Belov, with the latter capable of snatching the tenth position from Fluxa right in the final stages.