The ‘Brexit’, which began in February 2020, has not prevented the exports from the Region of Murcia to the United Kingdom register a accumulated growth of 8.3% between January and November 2020 with respect to the same period of the previous year, according to the monthly report on foreign trade prepared by the Instituto de Fomento (Info), dependent on the Ministry of Business, Industry and Spokesperson.

By countries, France and Germany top the ranking in terms of destination by volume of exports. Thus, sales to the French country remain practically the same with respect to the previous year (0.06 points more), while in the German case the growth is 9.65 points.

Outside the European Union, exports to the UK lead the pack; It is followed by the United States, from where 2.2% more products have been sold. Likewise, the growth of exports to China, with an increase of 15.05%. Morocco and Brazil also occupy a significant place in terms of regional exports.

Until November 2020, all exports from the Region of Murcia reached 9,055 million, and the trade balance for the penultimate month of last year showed a positive balance of 170 million and a coverage rate of 128%.

By sectors



Agri-food products and beverages led the growth, with 6.77 and 14%, respectively. Which means that the agri-food sector has weathered the pandemic with notable increases for sale abroad.

Thus, of the 9.055 million exports registered up to November of last year, almost 50%, 4,465 million, corresponded to the agri-food sector; 3,612 with the sector of industrial and technological products; 631 with beverages and 344 with consumer goods. However, a 42-point decline was recorded in the fuels and lubricants sector.

November data



Regarding the specific data for the month of November 2020, the Region sold products worth 782.3 million euros, compared to 798 million in 2019. Regarding imports, a value of 613 million euros was purchased, when in the same month of 2019 the figure reached 796 million. For their part, exporting companies grew 2 percent, reaching 1,864.

In this way, the Region of Murcia occupies the sixth position in terms of exporting provinces, with 3.8 percent of total national sales.